New political science book shows how American exceptionalism is fading and what to do about it

Randall L. Hull reveals his solutions for the United States in ‘Political Malpractice in America’

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randall L. Hull explains his steps on how to keep working to “form a more perfect union” and fight political hypocrisy with the insights and ideas in “Political Malpractice in America: Republic at Risk” (published by Archway Publishing).

The author explains how the United States is the richest in the world yet the distribution of economic gains increasingly goes to a smaller and smaller segment of society. Hull describes how the nation has created, in effect, a new aristocracy with little or no control over how this group “buys” a government that works for them at the expense of the common good. The author then goes on to not only convey how the United States got into their current situation by analyzing political and economic decisions of the past 40 years in America, but also how the country might begin to work their way out of it.

“Our country is more divided then at any time since the Civil War and our political leaders are failing to confront these challenges. Our 244-year-old Republic is in peril,” Hull says. “Hopefully readers will take on a sense of urgency to demand that their political and business leaders collaborate to solve the challenges that increasingly threaten the future of our democracy.”

“Political Malpractice in America” is available for purchase online at: https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/803625-political-malpractice-in-america.

“Political Malpractice in America”

By Randall L. Hull

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 220 pages | ISBN 9781480891715

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 220 pages | ISBN 9781480891722

E-Book | 220 pages | ISBN 9781480891739

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Randy Hull is a retired global business executive who worked in the energy and chemicals industries for over 40 years. He is an honors graduate in mechanical engineering from Lehigh University (1973) and also holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University (1978). He is a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and a member of both Tau Beta Pi and Pi Tau Sigma engineering honorary societies. He is married to Patricia Perrin Hull and is the father of two daughters. He has enjoyed a lifelong love affair with U.S. history and lives in Houston, Texas.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Attachment

Marketing Services Archway Publishing 844-669-3957 pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com