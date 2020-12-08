United for Human Rights Florida Marks International Human Rights Day by Awarding Stellar Advocates

Human Rights Day awards ceremony, cohosted by United for Human Rights Florida President Christopher King.

In a virtual event that streamed live on Facebook, United for Human Rights Florida awarded volunteers who are making human rights a fact.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United for Human Rights Florida Chapter capped a year of challenges and accomplishments December 5 with its annual Human Rights Awards Ceremony. The event is held in honor of International Human Rights Day which this year commemorates the 72nd anniversary of the United Nations December 10, 1948, adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Because of the pandemic, this year’s presentation ceremony was held on Facebook Live.

The event was cohosted by United for Human Rights Executive Director Cristian Vargas and President Christopher King.

King, grandson of blues legend B.B. King, is a motivational speaker who has spent the last 5 years raising awareness on human trafficking. His nonprofit, The Gentlemen’s Course, focuses on educating youth in proper etiquette and manners to help them get ahead in life and encourages them to fight against human trafficking by educating them on this issue along with all 30 rights of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. A two-time award recipient of the Presidential Volunteer Service Award, King’s work is featured in an episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.

“Every year we acknowledge and applaud leaders across Florida for championing human rights in their communities,” said Vargas. “We work with many incredible people throughout the year who truly bring human rights to life, and this is our chance to thank them for what they do.”

Awards presented included:

* Presidential Volunteer Service Awards
* Human Rights Hero Awards
* Honorary Freedom Fighter Awards
* The Champion for Freedom Award

The United Nations theme for International Human Rights Day 2020 is: “Recover Better—Stand up for Human Rights,” and serves as “an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of human rights in rebuilding the world we want, the need for global solidarity as well as our interconnectedness and shared humanity.”

Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige dedicated United for Human Rights Florida headquarters in Clearwater, Florida, in 2015, where he pointed out that South Florida “is not immune to human rights abuses—the same abuses that plague communities worldwide. While we are enlightening populations across the globe on the rights to which we are all entitled, it is time we do so here as well.”

United for Human Rights and its youth component Youth for Human Rights International are nonprofit organizations headquartered in Los Angeles, with over 150 groups, clubs and chapters around the world. With its educational materials translated into 27 languages, United for Human Rights brings the message of human rights to more than 190 nations and territories.

Voices for Humanity: Christopher King

