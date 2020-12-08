Sharesight appoints Jessica Goodall as Chief Customer Officer
Sharesight appoints Chief Customer Officer to strengthen user experience for award-winning investment trackerSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharesight is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica Goodall to the role of Chief Customer Officer (CCO). As CCO, Jessica will be responsible for user onboarding, conversion and enablement activities, with the aim to deepen the interaction Sharesight users have with the software. She will also oversee the improvement of customer experience at scale with Sharesight’s growing international user base.
Jessica comes from a diverse background that includes experience in financial services and MarTech throughout London, Sydney and APAC. She joins Sharesight from Partnerize, a global SaaS partner management firm where she led a team as Customer Success Director APAC. In her previous role, she was responsible for everything from customer onboarding and education to retention and revenue growth for some of the world’s biggest brands.
“I’ve always been interested in organisations that exist to empower and educate their customers to make their own decisions. And as a strong advocate for financial literacy, I’m particularly excited to be working at Sharesight,” says Jessica.
One of Jessica’s goals as CCO is to educate users on how they can get the most value out of Sharesight’s portfolio tracker.
“As a proponent of the customer success methodology, my main priority is to ensure that our customers are able to attain the full value of Sharesight as quickly and easily as possible, and to ultimately become better investors,” says Jessica.
“Practically, this will initially mean expanding our Customer Support team to continue providing an excellent customer experience to even more customers. I am also establishing Shareisght's first dedicated Customer Success team, who will be responsible for helping our customers get the most out of Sharesight through targeted education and enablement initiatives.”
Having lived and worked in rural Australia, Jessica brings a unique perspective on business and customer success to Sharesight.
“I’ve learnt a lot about the value of grit and humility in business, and even more importantly, applying a customer centric approach to decision making, even in the harshest and most unpredictable market conditions.”
About Sharesight
Sharesight is an award-winning fintech company with offices in Wellington, New Zealand and Sydney, Australia. Its secure, online portfolio tracker and performance reporting tool is used by over 150,000 DIY investors and finance professionals in more than 100 countries. Sharesight syncs with brokers to track trades, dividends, and corporate actions automatically, and allows clients to securely share portfolio access with others. For more information visit sharesight.com.
Contact
Prashant Mohan
Sharesight
prashant.mohan@sharesight.com