Aaron Slater Appointed to National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is pleased to announce the appointment of Aaron Slater as a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Slater also is currently the owner of a police-themed clothing company, a police consulting company, and co-owner of a media company.

“What Slater brings to the table, with his experience and life-long passion for law enforcement, will help us in concrete ways improve our merchandising and further elevate our social reach,” shared Marcia Ferranto, National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund CEO.

Aaron Slater served for 22 years in law enforcement, while simultaneously serving as the Board Director and the President of his Police Officers Association. After law enforcement, he became an entrepreneur and is currently owner of ReLEntless Defender Apparel; ACED, LLC., a police consulting company; and Ground Zero Media, as well as an investor the supplement company MILLECOR.

“I am honored to have been selected to help direct the future of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and Museum,” stated Mr. Slater. “My love for law enforcement, not to mention having several friends memorialized on the wall, only drives my passion and dedication to the organization. I look forward to advancing the mission of the NLEOMF and keeping the legacies of our fallen heroes alive.”

In addition to his businesses, Mr. Slater shares his experience and expertise through teaching leadership and law enforcement’s use of social media for Public Agency Training Council as well as at his local police academy.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership, a Master of Science in Criminal Justice Leadership and Management and is a graduate of the Leadership Command College at the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas. He also serves as President of Relentless Defender Foundation, a former Board Member of Humanizing the Badge, and works directly with over one hundred nonprofits nationwide.

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s mission is to honor the fallen, make it safer for those who serve, and educate the public about the history of American law enforcement. The Memorial Fund oversees the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and the National Law Enforcement Museum, both located in Washington, DC.

Authorized by Congress in 2000, the 57,000-square-foot National Law Enforcement Museum at the Motorola Solutions Foundation Building tells the story of American law enforcement by providing visitors a "walk in the shoes" experience along with educational journeys, immersive exhibitions, and insightful programs. The Museum is an initiative of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization.

