Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,010 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,546 in the last 365 days.

AMREP Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

/EIN News/ -- PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) today reported net income of $798,000, or $0.10 per share, for its 2021 fiscal second quarter ended October 31, 2020 compared to a net loss of $2,169,000, or $0.27 per share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first six months of 2021, AMREP had net income of $1,391,000, or $0.17 per share, compared to a net loss of $2,365,000, or $0.29 per share, for the same period of 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, AMREP recognized a non-cash pre-tax settlement charge of $2,929,000 due to AMREP’s defined benefit pension plan paying certain lump sum payouts of pension benefits to former employees.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land and leading developer of real estate in New Mexico.        

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

    Three Months Ended October 31,
      2020     2019  
         
Revenues   $     9,256,000   $ 3,960,000  
         
Net income (loss)   $       798,000   $ (2,169,000 )
         
Income (loss) per share – Basic and Diluted   $       0.10   $ (0.27 )
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic     8,122,000     8,129,000  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted     8,152,000     8,129,000  


    Six Months Ended October 31,
      2020     2019  
         
Revenues   $ 13,462,000   $ 8,727,000  
         
Net income (loss)   $     1,391,000   $ (2,365,000 )
         
Income (loss) per share – Basic and Diluted   $     0.17   $ (0.29 )
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic     8,136,000     8,125,000  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted     8,168,000     8,125,000  

AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q are expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this release and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).

CONTACT:        
Adrienne M. Uleau
Vice President, Finance and Accounting
(610) 487-0907

 


You just read:

AMREP Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.