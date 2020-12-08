Agruss Law Firm Launches New Brand Identity
CHICAGO , ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agruss Law Firm recently announced the launch of an entirely new brand identity, dubbed “People, First.”
Agruss Law Firm is a personal injury and consumer rights law firm based in Chicago, Illinois. It was established in 2012 and since then, has quickly grown to include a team of experienced lawyers, a paralegal, and a legal assistant. They handle a wide variety of cases, including those pertaining to auto accidents, dog bites, nursing homes abuse, and helping consumers with debt collection harassment, credit report issues, and robocalls.
Recently, the firm decided to implement a new strategy that better reflects their values as a business. This strategy is called “People, First” and it takes inspiration from the firm’s core belief that they see you not just as a client, but as a person. Ultimately, this makes them better at what they do, because not only do they want to help you recover damages or get a settlement, they also want to help you recover or get settled on a personal level, from whatever blows you’ve been dealt in life. In essence, Agruss Law Firm is taking the approach that they are your neighbor, close friend, or family member, and they are going to treat you as such every step of the way.
According to the firm, the new “People, First’ initiatives work like this: they will listen to your story, get to know you as a person, and then go above and beyond to get you the money you deserve. They wholeheartedly believe that each person is more than a client, a statistic, or a case, and they are going to treat you as such.
In addition, Agruss Law Firm fosters a collaborative work atmosphere, where the lawyers don’t get paid until their clients do. They also ensure that their team handles each case from start to finish, so you won’t ever be referred or passed off to another firm or lawyer. They also guarantee that they won’t ever change their contingency fee. Ultimately, client satisfaction is their top priority.
Lastly, Agruss Law Firm’s “People, First” strategy is reflected in their own office culture. They are extremely welcoming to clients from all walks of life and the relaxed, casual atmosphere of the office is in stark contrast to more traditional law firms. They make it their mission for all to feel comfortable as soon as they walk through the door.
For more information, please visit http://agrusslawfirm.com/.
About Agruss Law Firm
Agruss Law Firm was founded in March 2012. In the last eight years, they have quickly grown to include four lawyers, a paralegal, and a legal assistant. They are an entirely paperless operation, instead using digital case management software. The firm handles everything from consumer rights to personal injury cases, including auto accidents, dog bites, nursing home abuse, and helping consumers with debt collection harassment, credit report issues, and robocalls.
Michael Agruss
Michael Agruss
