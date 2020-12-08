TGTE Parliament Urges World Health Organization (WHO) to Grant Observer Status to Taiwan (Republic of China)

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Taiwan has stood out for its excellent public health response from which lessons should be learnt by all nations.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / --The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam's (TGTE) Parliament debated and passed a Resolution calling on the World Health Organization (WHO) to grant observer status to Republic of China (Taiwan) at the World Health Assembly (WHA) on a permanent basis.TGTE's Parliament met on December 5th and 6th, was Chaired by Parliament Speaker Dr. Sarveswarydevi Thevarajah, debated this Resolution and adopted with only one Member of Parliament opposing it.The Resolution noted that: "The ethical obligation of health professionals is to serve all human beings irrespective of their political or religious affiliation or any other factors and Protection of human health can only be achieved if all people and health care systems collaborate."Main Points of the Resolution are:1. The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam, as a body representing the diaspora of Eelam Tamils around the world, calls on the WHO to grant observer status to Taiwan at the World Health Assembly (WHA) on a permanent basis;2. The TGTE calls on WHO and all its Member States to ensure that Taiwan is included as a participating party to the WHO International Health Regulations;3. The TGTE further urges its members in different parts of the globe to call on their national governments to advocate for observer status for Taiwan at WHA, as well as inclusion as a participating party to the WHO International Health Regulations.4. Taiwan should also be included in the network of WHO committees that provide the working framework for the fight against communicable diseases worldwide.Below, please find the Full Resolution:Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) Resolution in support of Republic of China’s WHO observer statusPREAMBLE* The ethical obligation of health professionals is to serve all human beings irrespective of their political or religious affiliation or any other factor. The goal of all nations must be the protection of health of all human beings without any discrimination. Protection of human health can only be achieved if all people and health care systems collaborate. WHO must be able to invite all people and health care systems to participate in the fight against disease and premature death. Protection of human health must be separated from politics.* A burning example of discrimination for a very long time has been the Republic of China, also known as Taiwan. There are 24 million people living in Taiwan, of which a significant number required medical assistance or help from international relief organizations in times of natural disasters, such as the 1999 earthquake. In addition, Taiwan was significantly affected and suffered several deaths due to the SARS epidemic during 2002 and 2003 and was also affected by the spread of Avian Flu in South East Asia.* During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Taiwan has stood out for its excellent public health response from which lessons should be learnt by all nations. It has been able to keep infection and mortality levels among the lowest in the world and inspired medical professionals around the globe through its actions.* Taiwan’s contributions to international relief efforts when other people are in need, also shows there are 24 million people who are willing and take pride in contributing to the benefit and well-being of all of humanity.* 24 million people should not be excluded from the work of the World HealthOrganization. The Taiwanese medical community in particular is still being excluded from much of the international health network.RESOLUTION1. The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam, as a body representing the diaspora of Eelam Tamils around the world, calls on the WHO to grant observer status to Taiwan at the World Health Assembly (WHA) on a permanent basis;2. The TGTE calls on WHO and all its Member States to ensure that Taiwan is included as a participating party to the WHO International Health Regulations;3. The TGTE further urges its members in different parts of the globe to call on their national governments to advocate for observer status for Taiwan at WHA, as well as inclusion as a participating party to the WHO International Health Regulations.4. Taiwan should also be included in the network of WHO committees that provide the working framework for the fight against communicable diseases worldwide.ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 135 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.Twitter: @TGTE_PMOEmail: pmo@tgte.orgWeb: www.tgte-us.org BACKGROUNDTamils in the island of Sri Lanka faced repeated mass killings in 1958, 1977, and 1983 and the mass killings in 2009 prompted UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to appoint a Panel of Experts to report on the scale of the killings.According to UN internal review report on Sri Lanka, over 70 thousand Tamils were killed in six months in early 2009 and Tamil women were sexually assaulted and raped by the Sri Lankan Security forces. A report by the International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) published details of Sri Lankan Military run "Rape Camps", where Tamil women are being held as sex slaves. There are over 90,000 Tamil war widows and thousands of Tamils disappeared due the conflict.According to this UN report, the killings and other abuses that took place amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Independent experts believe that there are elements of these abuses that constitute an act of genocide.Members of the Sri Lankan security forces are almost exclusively from the Sinhalese community and the victims are all from the Tamil community. A Buddhist Monk shot and killed a Sri Lankan Prime Minister 1959 for having talks with Tamils.Tamils overwhelmingly voted in a Parliamentary election in 1977 to establish an independent and sovereign country called Tamil Eelam. This Parliamentary election was conducted by the Sri Lankan Government.Follow us @,Web Tv - https://www.tgte.tv Twitter - https://twitter.com/tgteofficial Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/tgteofficial WhatsApp - https://wa.me/message/D6XCXZEGXXTXM1