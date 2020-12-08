Baseline Protocol and SAML Win 2020 Open Cup Awards; OASIS Open Honors Jim Cabral, Jane Ginn, and Bret Jordan

New blockchain initiative from Ethereum OASIS and widely adopted security standard are recognized by international open source and standards community

BURLINGTON, MA, US, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OASIS Open, the international standards and open source consortium, announced the winners of the 2020 Open Cup, which recognizes major accomplishments in our community. The Cup for Outstanding Approved Standard was awarded to the Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML), an XML-based framework for creating and exchanging security information between online partners. The Cup for Outstanding New Initiative was awarded to the Baseline Protocol, part of the Ethereum OASIS Open Project.

In addition, OASIS named Distinguished Contributors: Jim Cabral of MTG Management Consultants for his work in LegalXML; Jane Ginn of Cyber Threat Intelligence Network for her contributions to the Cyber Threat Intelligence Technical Committee; and Bret Jordan of Broadcom for his contributions to several cybersecurity standards including CACAO, OpenC2, and STIX.

Open Cup Recipients

Named the Outstanding Approved Standard was SAML V2.0 Metadata Interoperability Profile V1.0 and SAML V2.0 Metadata Extensions for Login and Discovery User Interface V1.0.

"The Security Services (SAML) Technical Committee is one of the longest-running at OASIS and its flagship work - SAML V2.0 and the family of specifications around it - continues to be fundamental to authentication and authorization across the internet," said Chet Ensign, OASIS Chief Technical Community Steward. "SAML is one of the most widely adopted standards used to provide users with secure, single sign-on (SSO) capabilities. Whether you are logging on to your bank account, buying a new book online, or consolidating data from multiple providers, SAML is there to help. We are delighted to recognize the great work of the SAML TC members."

SAML was chosen from a group of finalists that included:

● KMIP Specification V2.0 and KMIP Profiles V2.0

● OData V4.01, JSON Format V4.01, Common Schema Definition Language (CSDL) JSON Representation V4.01, and OData Common Schema Definition Language (CSDL) XML Representation V4.01

● PKCS #11 Base Specification V3.0, Profiles V3.0, Current Mechanisms Specification V 3.0, and Historical Mechanisms Specification V3.0.

● SARIF V2.1.0

● TOSCA Simple Profile in YAML V1.3

Chosen as the 2020 Outstanding New Initiative, the Baseline Protocol, part of the Ethereum OASIS Open Project, is an open source initiative that combines advances in cryptography, messaging, and blockchain to deliver secure and private business processes at low cost via the public Ethereum Mainnet.

"Launched in March, this OASIS open source project has attracted nearly a thousand developers to its discussion community and collected hundreds of stars, forks, and new contributors on GitHub," said Jory Burson, the Program Manager for OASIS Open Projects. "These engagement metrics indicate the excitement developers have, and the possibilities the industry sees, to enable confidential and complex collaboration on the public net without leaving sensitive data on-chain. We're very proud to support this innovative new project, and we encourage you to check out their latest releases and demos."

Baseline was chosen from finalists that included:

● Collaborative Automated Course of Action Operations (CACAO) for Cyber Security Technical Committee

● Lexicographic Infrastructure Data Model and API (LEXIDMA) Technical Committee

● Open Cybersecurity Alliance Open Project

● Security Algorithms and Methods (SAM) Technical Committee

● Threat Actor Context (TAC) Technical Committee



Distinguished Contributors

Each year, the Distinguished Contributor designation is awarded to a select group of OASIS members who have made significant contributions to the advancement of open standards and/or open source projects.

Jim Cabral of MTG Management Consultants serves as Chair of the LegalXML Electronic Court Filing (ECF) Technical Committee. Jim is a recognized thought leader in the justice and public safety technology community and has devoted countless hours developing the ECF Standard, getting it widely adopted within the legal community. He has been an OASIS member since 2003 and has served as an OASIS Board Member.

Jane Ginn of Cyber Threat Intelligence Network, Inc. serves as Secretary of the OASIS Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) and the Threat Actor Context (TAC) Technical Committees. She joined the CTI TC at its inception more than five years ago, and has contributed hundreds of documents to the CTI document repository. As an ardent supporter of the TC’s mission, Jane’s work has greatly impacted the CTI community.

Broadcom’s Bret Jordan serves as Chair of the Collaborative Automated Course of Action Operations (CACAO) for Cyber Security Technical Committee and is a member of the Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) and Open Command and Control (OpenC2) Technical Committees. Bret’s work as co-chair of the STIX Subcommittee as well as his efforts as document editor and technical contributor helped that group advance. Bret has also served on the OASIS Board of Directors.



About OASIS

One of the most respected member-driven standards bodies in the world, OASIS offers projects – including open source projects – a path to standardization and de jure approval for reference in international policy and procurement. OASIS has a broad technical agenda encompassing cybersecurity, blockchain, privacy, cryptography, cloud computing and IoT – any initiative for developing code, APIs, specifications or reference implementations can find a home at OASIS.



Media inquiries