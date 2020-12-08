COVID-19 Daily Update 12-8-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of December 8, 2020, there have been 1,236,850 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 57,060 total cases and 870 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old female from Hancock County, a 77-year old male from Mason County, a 59-year old female from Marshall County, a 62-year old male from Lincoln County, a 90-year old female from Boone County, a 95-year old female from Hancock County, a 76-year old female from Cabell County, a 54-year old female from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 65-year old male from Randolph County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Berkeley County, a 97-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 90-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 97-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 67-year old male from Mingo County, a 96-year old male from Marshall County, a 74-year old female from Jefferson County, an 81-year old female from Putnam County, a 70-year old female from Fayette County, a 93-year old female from Kanawha County, a 53-year old female from Grant County, an 80-year old female from Putnam County, a 78-year old female from Hancock County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, a 62-year old female from Harrison County, and a 65-year old male from Cabell County.

“Over the past few days, we have lost an additional 29 West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones, we also encourage all resident to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease.”

CASES PER COUNTY : Barbour (536), Berkeley (4,009), Boone (736), Braxton (153), Brooke (845), Cabell (3,470), Calhoun (92), Clay (161), Doddridge (147), Fayette (1,272), Gilmer (225), Grant (507), Greenbrier (707), Hampshire (476), Hancock (1,035), Hardy (420), Harrison (1,747), Jackson (798), Jefferson (1,638), Kanawha (6,478), Lewis (290), Lincoln (490), Logan (1,160), Marion (1,104), Marshall (1,538), Mason (685), McDowell (693), Mercer (1,581), Mineral (1,645), Mingo (1,062), Monongalia (3,738), Monroe (432), Morgan (373), Nicholas (442), Ohio (1,850), Pendleton (139), Pleasants (136), Pocahontas (277), Preston (871), Putnam (2,310), Raleigh (1,832), Randolph (808), Ritchie (215), Roane (223), Summers (302), Taylor (443), Tucker (204), Tyler (188), Upshur (579), Wayne (1,220), Webster (89), Wetzel (481), Wirt (141), Wood (3,191), Wyoming (876).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Braxton County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Upcoming free COVID-19 testing daily events:

December 8, 2020

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

Boone County

Cabell County

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Hampshire County

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wardensville War Memorial Building, 190 E. Main Street, Wardensville, WV

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, (front parking lot), 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Marshall County

Mason County

Mercer County

Mingo County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Nazarene Camp, 6461 Webster Road, Summersville, WV

Ohio County

Taylor County

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Additional testing will be held on Wednesday, December 9 in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Harrison, Jefferson, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mineral, Nicholas, Ohio, Taylor, Wayne, Wirt, and Wyoming counties.