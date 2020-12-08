CALPORTLAND® COMMISSIONS CNG FUELING HUB AND NEAR-ZERO BULK HAULER FLEET

CalPortland paves the way towards zero emissions at Oro Grande cement plant.

/EIN News/ -- Glendora, CA, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalPortland® Company announces the launch of its Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered bulk hauler truck fleet, which will reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) and smog-causing emissions. The company commissioned 24 new “Near-Zero Emission” bulk hauler trucks that will transport cement to customers in Southern California.

CalPortland’s “Near-Zero” vehicles will be fueled with RedeemTM by Clean Energy® at a new private fueling hub located at CalPortland’s Oro Grande cement plant. Developed by OZINGA® Energy, the fueling hub consist of 24 slow-fill stations and one fast-fill station. Redeem, a renewable natural gas vehicle fuel, is derived from biogenic methane that is naturally generated by the decomposition of organic waste at landfills and agricultural waste sources. Utilizing Redeem instead of diesel or gasoline can reduce carbon emissions by at least 70% and up to 300%, depending upon the sources.

“In 2017 Catalina Pacific, a CalPortland company commissioned 118 new “Near-Zero Emission” concrete mixer trucks, serving the market in the greater Los Angeles area.” says Allen Hamblen, President/CEO of CalPortland. “By adding 24 cement bulk hauler trucks and a fueling center at our Oro Grande cement plant, CalPortland continues to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to achieving zero emissions through environmental stewardship and lowering our carbon footprint within the communities where we operate.”

San Bernardino County First District Supervisor Robert Lovingood added “CalPortland has consistently taken a proactive approach to work toward greater efficiencies in the industry. Their commitment toward emission reduction is another example of their focused efforts. I appreciate Mojave Desert AQMD recognizing the significant value of this project through the awarding of funds. This addition will be a great benefit to our region.”

CalPortland’s CNG bulk hauler fleet is being partly funded with a generous Prop 1B grant from the South Coast Air Quality Management District. Additionally, the fueling station project received grant funds from the Mobile Source Emission Reductions Program (AB 2766) through the Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District.

The bulk hauler fleet consists of 24 Kenworth T680 trucks containing the Cummins Westport ISX12N Near Zero (NZ) natural gas engine. The ISX12N engine is certified to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Air Resources Board (ARB) in California for meeting the 0.02 g/bhp-hr optional Low NOx Emissions standards- 90% lower than current emission standards. The Kenworth T680 trucks also feature an aerodynamic body to increase fuel efficiency, coupled with the Momentum 135DGE Fuel System which is designed for 600+ mile range.

CalPortland estimates a savings of nearly 10,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) annually by converting 24 diesel trucks to a CNG/RNG powered fleet.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently presented the 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award to CalPortland for its continued leadership in protecting our environment through superior energy efficiency achievements. This is the 16th consecutive recognition by U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR for CalPortland, a feat that has never been matched by any other U.S. building materials manufacturing company. CalPortland continues to identify opportunities to expand the use of alternative clean fuels as well as optimize energy efficiency through its Energy Management program.

About CalPortland

CalPortland Company is a major producer of cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates, concrete products and asphalt in the western United States and Canada. Founded in 1891 with the principle of providing unsurpassed quality, CalPortland remains a leader in the industry through its commitment to quality, safety, customer service, technical excellence and environmental leadership. The company maintains its headquarters in Glendora, California and operates in the Western U.S. and two Canadian Provinces. For more information about CalPortland Company, visit www.calportland.com.

