CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Healthworx VP Ricardo Johnson Wins Local Healthcare Leader Award

/EIN News/ -- Baltimore, MD, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vice President of Healthworx Ricardo Johnson was recognized by the Baltimore Business Journal for his leadership in driving partnerships and solutions to make healthcare more affordable and accessible.

Johnson recently engaged D.C. based analytics firm, Socially Determined, to help create a vulnerability index based on social determinants of health, including food insecurity, health illiteracy and housing instability. As a result, this data can identify high-risk communities hit hardest by the coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as the appropriate interventions and resources necessary to help those who need it most.

Additionally, Johnson played an integral role in CareFirst’s re-entry into Medicare and Medicaid, allowing CareFirst to further fulfill its mission to enhance the affordability and accessibility of quality care for individuals and families through every stage and in every circumstance of life.

“Healthworx is an innovation engine for our organization,” said Brain D. Pieninck, President and CEO of CareFirst. “Through the strategic work Ricardo is leading, we’re able to partner with a wide range of organizations that are bringing innovative solutions to our members and community. This recognition is well-deserved, and I’m proud of what our company is accomplishing because of Healthworx and the associates who are committed to improving healthcare.”

The award acknowledges Johnson’s leadership as tenacious, ambitious and mission critical. Johnson says he is grateful for the important and timely recognition, as well as the opportunity to build a team culture that rallies around Healthworx’s vision to make people’s lives better. At this historically significant time in the healthcare industry, Johnson and the Healthworx team recognize they can make a real difference in the healthcare industry.

“Through the work that Healthworx is doing, we are making progress in creating a better and more equitable healthcare experience,” said Johnson. “While we continue to grapple with the ongoing uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a critical need for leadership in healthcare. I want to express my gratitude to the distinguished leaders being honored alongside me because, to improve healthcare and the health of our communities, we must do this together.”

Johnson is one of 16 individuals receiving honors for their commitment to improving care, educating the public and working on cutting-edge healthcare technology that positively impact the community.

About CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

In its 83rd year of service, CareFirst, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, is a not-for-profit healthcare company that, through its affiliates and subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio of health insurance products and administrative services to 3.4 million individuals and employers in Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. In 2019, CareFirst invested $43 million to improve overall health and increase the accessibility, affordability, safety and quality of healthcare throughout its market areas. To learn more about CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, visit our website at www.carefirst.com and our transforming healthcare page at www.carefirst.com/transformation, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Healthworx

Founded in 2017, Healthworx is the corporate venture, corporate development and commercialization arm of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield. Healthworx enables CareFirst to work with pioneering healthcare companies to bring breakthrough technologies to its members and communities. Through these strategic investments and partnerships, Healthworx furthers CareFirst’s mission to improve healthcare quality, increase access to care and reduce costs for its stakeholders.

Media Relations CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield 1-800-914-6397 mediarelations@carefirst.com