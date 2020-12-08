Wall Street Treasures Highlights Its Prized Horse, Eagle, And Religious Statues
Wall Street Treasures believes that everyone deserves a special gift and is excited to spotlight their collection of horse, eagle, and religious statuesGRAYSON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wall Street Treasures is thrilled to offer a unique selection of sculptures, statues, and figurines that make excellent gifts for those who appreciate quality craftsmanship and true artistry. Their vast statue collection includes nature’s most beautiful creatures in addition to a selection of religious-themed statues that effortlessly complement any home or office space. In this capacity, Wall Street Treasures is on track to become the leading provider of finance-themed gifts, memorabilia, and bronze statues. The company is currently highlighting its horse statues, eagle statues, and religious statues.
Wall Street Treasures’ collection mainly consists of bronze-finished sculptures, statues, and figurines but also features products boasting finishes like silver, gold, pewter, and more. Their massive repertoire of horse statues includes dozens of captivating sculptures in which these majestic animals are captured in rearing or galloping positions. Various horse heads that show impeccable detail and superior artisanship also stand out among the horse statues collection.
The eagle statues made available by Wall Street Treasures elegantly capture the beauty and finesse of these marvelous winged creatures. The collection mainly consists of patriotic tokens and eagle heads, as well as soaring and perched full figures. Each piece of artwork delicately represents the bird’s mighty wingspan and strength, a symbol of inspiration and pride. With over sixty eagle statues in its collection, Wall Street Treasures aims to provide the most sought-after gifts for holidays, special occasions, and beyond.
Wall Street Treasures also offers nine unique religious statues that will certainly add a mystical edge to any living or working space. Powerful figures of the Crucifixion of Jesus, Jesus and Mary, the Last Supper, the Virgin Mary, and more add an undeniable mark of divinity to any environment, a gift that will be cherished for a lifetime. All pieces in Wall Street Treasures’ religious statues collection are bronze finished and feature a distinctive moment in religious history.
All of Wall Street Treasures’ products, including their horse statues, eagle statues, and religious statues can be purchased on their website https://wallstreettreasures.com/. The company is currently running a site-wide sale and offering free U.S. shipping.
About Wall Street Treasures
Wall Street Treasures is a family-owned and operated business based in Grayson, Georgia. Its founders, The Davidson Family, consist of financial planners and accountants with a fierce passion for their industry and craft. Intending to provide meaningful gift solutions, the company has quickly become the premier provider of high-quality finance gifts, bronze statues, and memorabilia in the U.S. They proudly offer competitive prices and superior customer service and care.
Scott
Wall Street Treasures
email us here