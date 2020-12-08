NextNav Introduces Unity Plug-In, Unlocking Vertical Positioning Services for Millions of Developers

Leader in geolocation services allows developers to build 3D experiences with a single line of code

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav , the leader in 3D geolocation services, today announced the release of a Unity plug-in for its vertical positioning service, Pinnacle , which delivers precise altitude data to unlock 3D experiences for geolocation applications. NextNav’s Unity plug-in makes it easy for developers to integrate vertical location into any application built with the Unity engine, including games, training applications, industrial and manufacturing apps and beyond.



To date, location-based applications have been limited to open spaces or one story buildings where a simple X and Y-axis location will suffice. Yet approximately 84% of the US population lives in urban areas where multistory buildings make up most of the landscape. Pinnacle introduces altitude awareness through vertical positioning data, enabling developers to create experiences for densely populated areas and multistory buildings.

“Vertical location expands the sense of adventure—something that’s currently missing from games because we’re constrained to ground level experiences,” said Leandro Gonzalez , CEO of Trick Gaming. “With Pinnacle, games will become more dynamic and immersive. The concept of navigating through a 3D space is something we’ve never seen. Since I started working with vertical location, my mind has been in constant motion. This is an exciting technology and once the gaming community starts adopting it, we’re going to see an outpouring of creativity and new experiences.”



NextNav’s Unity plug-in makes it easy to interface, initialize and calibrate vertical location services on the backend. With a single line of code, the Unity plug-in allows developers to benefit from vertical functionality without any technical troubleshooting. That means developers can focus on what matters most: creating meaningful content and experiences.

“Vertical location services with ‘floor level’ accuracy will open up new opportunities for developers, especially those in the crowded, yet lucrative, gaming marketplace,” said Ganesh Pattabiraman, CEO of NextNav. “Pinnacle allows developers to create 3D experiences for the first time ever. We’re excited to bring this new capability to the millions of developers in the Unity community.”

NextNav will showcase its Unity plug-in at the upcoming Global Game Jam in January, where developers from around the world come together to compete and create cutting edge gaming experiences. NextNav will host a webinar on Tuesday, December 15 at 10amPST/1pmEST in partnership with the Global Game Jam to introduce Pinnacle to the developer community.

The NextNav Unity plug-in is available on the Unity Asset Store . The company also offers SDK and API options through its website . For more information about NextNav and the future of geolocation services, visit nextnav.com or contact partnerships@nextnav.com .

About NextNav

NextNav brings new dimensions to geolocation. Pinnacle, our revolutionary vertical positioning system, unleashes 3D location for apps, mobile devices, IOT, autonomous systems, and more. TerraPoiNT extends these services by providing a resilient 3D Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) capability in environments where GPS is jammed or blocked. With carrier-grade reliability and a rapidly expanding service footprint, NextNav is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services.

For more information, visit NextNav.com

