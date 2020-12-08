Light Weapons Market to be Valued at USD 17.39 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 4.8% | Emergen Research

The extensive application of light weapons and surging investment and funding in the defense and law enforcement sector is majorly driving the light weapons market demand.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Light Weapons Market is estimated to be valued at USD 17.39 billion by 2027, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. The rising adoption of light weapons in the military taskforces, increasing incidences of terrorist attacks, rising domestic violence cases, the increasing attraction of anti-aircraft and anti-submarine missiles, and mobile rocket launchers, among others, are significantly bolstering the market expansion.

Rising conflicts across borders, the expansion of armed forces, new special task forces, and uncertain warfare are further fueling the market growth. The reduction in costs associated with the manufacturing of guns, the growing focus on smart guns, and the rising application of polymers in the defense industry are further anticipated to break the ground for the market growth throughout the forecast period.

The global market scenario of light weapons is anticipated to become highly competitive and fragmented over the forecast timeframe owing to the emergence of numerous small, medium, and large enterprises. The accelerated technological development and an enormous product portfolio are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for established and emerging players.

Key Findings from the Report:

The polymer sub-segment is presumed to expand at a considerable rate, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast timeframe attributable to the enhanced efficiency of polymers in manufacturing guns with 3D printing techniques and low-costs associated with its extensive application in sports and hunting.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to command the growth of the industry over the projected timeline accredited to the expanding budget in the defense and law enforcement sector. The market expansion in the region is led by China, South and North Korea, and India. Additionally, the growing terrorist activities, uncertain warfare, increasing domestic violence incidences, and the rising development in the economy and manufacturing facilities are further anticipated to augment the market demand.

Some of the established firms in the industry are American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Raytheon Company Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Beretta S.p.A., Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, and, General Dynamics Corporation, among others.

The Adani Group, an India-based conglomerate, in January 2020, took a controlling share of a weapons manufacturing facility in Gwalior city. The acquisition paved the way for Adani Group in the light weapons market, and the company will now be manufacturing carbines, machine guns, and other light weapons.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Light Weapons Market based on type, end-user, material used, technology, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume; Thousand Units, 2017-2027)

Rifles and Machine Guns

Anti-Aircraft/Anti-Submarine Missiles

Small Mortars and Mobile Rocket Launchers

Grenades and Landmines

Manpads and Launchers

Light Anti-Tank Weapons

Others

End-User Outlook ((Revenue: USD Billion, Volume: Thousand Units, 2017-2027)

Military

Law Enforcement

Material Used Outlook ((Revenue: USD Billion, Volume: Thousand Units, 2017-2027)

Steel

Aluminum

Polymer

Others

Technology Outlook ((Revenue: USD Billion, Volume: Thousand Units, 2017-2027)

Guided

Unguided

Regional Outlook ((Revenue: USD Billion, Volume: Thousand Units, 2017-2027)

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



