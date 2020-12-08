o2kl Brings Home Awards in the Double-Digits at the 2020 International MarCom Awards Competition

New York creative agency awarded 12 MarCom awards for recent campaign work in Strategic Marketing, Digital Advertising, and Print, Video and Broadcast Campaigns

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- o2kl is proud to announce that it has been honored with 12 awards at the 2020 International MarCom Awards competition. The three Platinum MarCom awards, five Gold MarCom awards and four honorable mentions were awarded to the agency for excellence in strategic and digital marketing, as well as content creation across video, social and print. They add to o2kl’s 11 dotCOMM awards for AARP Healthy Living and three Telly Awards for Anthem Medicare this year.



o2kl was awarded with MarCom’s highest honor — a Platinum Award — for three separate campaigns:

Best Strategic Digital Marketing Campaign for Zelis DRG.

Best Digital Media Content for AARP Healthy Living Exercise video series.

Best Video Marketing for UBS: Business Owners Back to Business video.



o2kl’s Gold Awards include:

Best Print Media in the corporate category for UBS Business Owners Back to Business print ads.

Best Digital Media Content for AARP Travel campaign.

Best Video in the medical category for Wolters Kluwer Year of the Nurse video.

Best Digital/Social Media Campaign for TIAA Traditional Protect campaign.

Best Digital Video Creation for Anthem Enhanced Choice Launch video.



The agency also received honorable mentions for:

Zelis campaign in the print media and direct mail category.

Healthfirst Thank You video in the video, audio, television broadcast and cable category.

ProHEALTH Tell Dr. Z campaign in the digital and social media campaign category.

ProHEALTH What Would You Change? video in the television, broadcast and cable category.

The MarCom Awards is an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievement by marketing and communications professionals, both corporate and agency. The 2020 competition received more than 6,000 entries from the U.S. and dozens of other countries that were judged by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals (AMCP).

About o2kl

o2kl is a full-service creative and strategic marketing and advertising agency based in Manhattan. Established in 2004, the agency’s objective has always been to over-deliver both in its product and service. For more information about o2kl, visit www.o2kl.com.

