Pro MMA Fighting Superstar Jorge Masvidal Named New Brand Ambassador for Bespoke Extracts’ Hemp-Derived CBD Formulations

/EIN News/ -- SUNNY ISLES, Fla., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: BSPK), producer of high quality, hemp-derived CBD products, today formally welcomed Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighting superstar Jorge Masvidal as one of the Company’s new brand ambassadors for its growing line of premium CBD formulations.



An American Mixed Martial Artist currently competing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Welterweight division, Masvidal, nicknamed Gamebred, is an American professional fighter who has been competing professionally since 2003. He holds the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history, at five seconds, and he holds the UFC BMF Championship belt. He is currently #4 in the UFC welterweight rankings and has competed for Bellator, Strikeforce, Shark Fights and World Victory Road. When he fought Karmaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight Championship at UFC 252, the card reportedly generated 1.3 million pay-per-view buys in the United States.

Masvidal’s global fan base includes over 2.6 million followers on Instagram, 1.95 million followers on Facebook and 673,000 followers on Twitter. In addition to becoming one of Bespoke Extracts’ valuable brand ambassadors and social influencers, he also has tie-ups with brands that include Reebok and Metro PCS.

Commenting on Masvidal’s addition to the Company’s growing line-up of brand ambassadors, Danil “Danny” Pollack, Bespoke Extracts Chief Executive Officer, stated, “What most of the near 4,000 U.S.-based CBD companies fail to realize is that consumers, now more than ever, want to feel that they are customizing their lives to their own specific needs – never going through the motions, but rather always charting their own course. Viewed through that lens, Jorge Masvidal is the ideal personification of the Bespoke brand. As an elite athlete who works hard to achieve and maintain optimal wellness and high performance in the ring, we are very proud that he has chosen Bespoke Extracts’ Sport CBD formulations as a key component of his nutritional regime and to become a vocal proponent of our products to his millions of followers.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7114c255-a937-427a-8a0b-e5b9f798f986