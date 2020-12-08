HEIDENHAIN Opens New ACU-RITE Technology Education Center

Continuing to emphasize its Customer First initiative during these uncertain times, HEIDENHAIN announces the opening of a new ACU-RITE Technology Education Center in the Chicago suburbs.

/EIN News/ -- Schaumburg, IL, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing to emphasize its Customer First initiative during these uncertain times, HEIDENHAIN announces the opening of a new ACU-RITE Technology Education Center in the Chicago suburbs. This new ACU-RITE Technology Education Center (ATEC) is now open with the promise of providing special support to its North American customers and prospects with direct access to see and use all its current popular ACU-RITE machine tool components, as well as the ability to call upon its expert trainers.

Now, by appointment and with safety/cleaning protocols in place, special access can be granted to view and test all ACU-RITE’s full line of current products, including its popular controls, digital readouts (DROs), encoders and accessories as applied to various machine tools in many instances. Machine tools currently hosted at ATEC include ACU-RITE’s three-axis MILLPWRG2 control system on a vertical knee mill and two-axis TURNPWR control on a tool room lathe, all fully functional.

“We understand the importance of supporting North American manufacturing, maybe more so now than ever before,” said John Parker, HEIDENHAIN’s Business Development Manager for the ACU-RITE brand. “We believe it is our job to help machinists best equip their shop with the top tools and tips to move jobs through their systems quickly and most accurately. And ACU-RITE machine tool components and experts are here to help make that happen. ATEC is just one more instrument of support.”

Custom training sessions can now be arranged at ATEC in Schaumburg, IL, as well as private meetings to review product options and discuss specific application needs. Those interested in a visit to this new technology center can contact any of the HEIDENHAIN/ACU-RITE Regional Sales Managers via the ACU-RITE website or John Parker for a personal or small group appointment. Standard training sessions are listed on website. Due to current COVID-19, CDC protocols must be followed.

About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. Here nine company brands are represented. More information at: www.heidenhain.us/about-us

ACU-RITE is a brand of HEIDENHAIN consisting of digital readouts, linear scales and controls. ACU-RITE DROs and controls are manufactured in the U.S. www.acu-rite.com

