Life Extension® Launches Bone Restore Elite with Super Potent K2

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help protect against age-related bone density loss, which is especially common in post-menopausal women, Life Extension has introduced Bone Restore Elite with Super Potent K2, a multi-nutrient formula designed to encourage strong, healthy bones and maintain bone density.

We all know that calcium is crucial for strong bones. But bones need more than just this one mineral to thrive—vitamins D and K as well as boron, zinc and other minerals all play an important role in bone strength.

“I’m excited about this formula,” said Dr. Michael Smith, Life Extension’s Director of Education. “We combined our Bone Restore formula with a high potency vitamin K to offer comprehensive bone health and density support.”

During development, bones go through a growth phase until they reach a peak bone mass, where remodeling and upkeep occur, according to Dr. Smith. But this process begins to decline over time, leading to age-related bone density loss.

A star player in Life Extension’s new formula is vitamin K, which helps maintain the body’s calcium balance. Clinical studies published in The Journal of Orthopaedic Science showed that vitamin K combined with vitamin D3 and calcium significantly increase bone mass density. In addition, several randomized, double-blind studies of postmenopausal women showed that taking a specific type of vitamin K2, called menaquinone-4, helped maintain and even increase bone mineral density. That’s why Bone Restore Elite with Super Potent K2 delivers 45 mg of menaquinone-4, which may also support cardiovascular health.

Life Extension’s new formula Bone Restore Elite with Super Potent K2, which is non-GMO and gluten-free, also provides a strong foundation for healthy bones with three forms of easily absorbable calcium, and it encourages proper calcium absorption with vitamin D3. And to complete bone health support, this new formula also delivers trace minerals such as magnesium, zinc, manganese, boron and silicon, needed for bone and joint health and strength.

