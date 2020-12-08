VirtualPBX Receives 2020 TMCnet Video Conferencing Excellence Award

/EIN News/ -- San Jose, CA, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business phone system developer VirtualPBX announced today that it has been awarded the 2020 TMCnet Video Conferencing Excellence Award for the innovation of its online Video Conferencing service.

VirtualPBX Video Conferencing runs on the company’s established VoIP Business Phone Plans and works with a range of devices, including the mobile and desktop VirtualPBX Softphone and on desktop VoIP phones that support video calls.

“The release of Video Conferencing is one we’ve eagerly awaited,” said VirtualPBX COO Lon Baker. “More and more, businesses look to a single service provider for all their communications needs, and now that remote work is expanding globally, our addition of video capability helps our customers get everything they need in a single package.”

“Our development team put in months of hard work to bring Video Conferencing into beta in the spring. Come summer, a lengthy beta test with some key customers refined our service for production use. Now it’s available on several of our plans for any business to use, permitting unlimited video calls between team members and from business associates to their customers and stakeholders.”

Video Conferencing comes included with the VirtualPBX Advanced and Enterprise Plans. These plans offer a number of enterprise features like Business SMS, which was also released in 2020, and access to the VirtualPBX API. Priority Support is included in these plans to help businesses get established no matter their number of employees or uniqueness of phone system use.

Business customers can complete unlimited one-to-one calls and hold conferences with up to 100 people. This allows entire departments to meet from a variety of locations. Team members can speak to each other through high-definition video and audio whether they’re in the office or working from home. With all types of calls, participants with video capability can speak to other video callers or with audio-only callers.

The ceiling on conferencing participants will soon be increased, and support for video calling inside the VirtualPBX Web Phone is expected shortly. Video Conferencing is compatible with other elements of the VirtualPBX Phone System, including its Zapier Integration for automation of tasks. Users registered in a compatible phone plan who already complete audio calls through their VirtualPBX Softphones can begin using video with the latest version of that app.

The variety of device support, clarity of calls, ability to mix video and audio calls, and complimentary features sets VirtualPBX among a select few who are able to display the banner of a 2020 TMCnet Video Conferencing Excellence Award winner. Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, commented on how the VirtualPBX Video Conferencing feature pushes the boundaries of the VoIP industry and extends the possibilities for remote work.

“The TMCnet Video Conferencing Excellence Award recognizes innovative video conferencing platforms,” Tehrani said. “These companies have shown a commitment to driving and improving the video conferencing industry through their solutions.”

“VirtualPBX has proven their commitment to quality and the further development of video conferencing industry,” he continued. “Congratulations to the entire team at VirtualPBX for earning this great honor. I look forward to seeing more innovative solutions from them as they continue to contribute to the future of teleworking.”

About VirtualPBX

VirtualPBX develops a powerful, affordable VoIP Phone System for businesses of all sizes. Enjoy professional features like Auto Attendant, Ring Groups, Zapier Integration, and full-featured Web Phone with every plan. Upgrade to Video Calling, Business SMS, Call Recording, AWS External Storage, and more as needed. VirtualPBX supports office phones and personal devices in all its phone plan features. Award-winning SIP Trunking and networking services are also available from this San Jose-based business of more than 20 years market experience.

VirtualPBX Contact:

Rachel Anderson, Vice President of Design & Marketing

888.825.0800 Ext. 339

Rachel.Anderson [at] VirtualPBX.com

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. Leading vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities.

