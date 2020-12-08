New 5G-ready Sole Path Communicator for Commercial Fire

/EIN News/ -- Telguard introduces the TG-7FP commercial fire communicator with a new LTE-M radio



ATLANTA, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telguard , a leader in security and life safety communications, announced today the availability of the Telguard TG-7FP communicator. The TG-7FP delivers a 5G-compatible alarm communicator that’s perfect for many applications where space, access to power, and budget are considerations.

The system operates on LTE-M networks and is 5G ready, which means you can count on a long-lived, future-ready installation. The Telguard TG-7FP also costs less to purchase and install than comparable models.

The Telguard TG-7FP is an economical solution that powers directly off the alarm panel’s 12V/24V auxiliary power source. It is a streamlined version of the TG-7FS workhorse in a compact plastic enclosure. The TG-7FP features a sole path cellular communication pathway.

“Telguard is the leader in universal cellular fire alarm communicators, with the gold standard TG-7FS,” says George Brody, Telguard President. “The TG-7FP builds off this heritage and is a great line extension of our fire communicators, incorporating LTE-M technology for superior battery life and building penetration, plus it’s 5G ready right now.”

The TG-7FP is UL 864 Listed on AT&T or Verizon and ULC-S559 certified on AT&T. It’s compliant with 2019 and earlier editions of NFPA 72. It’s available now to professional fire and life safety dealers and integrators at leading security distribution partners such as ADI, Alarmax, Anixter, SES, and others.

For more information, visit telguard.com/product/tg-7fp.

About Telguard

Telguard, a brand of Telular Corporation, is a leader in cellular communications devices for security systems. Telguard combines devices, communications, video, interactive services and alarm processing into turnkey systems for monitoring intrusion, fire systems and home automation without a traditional landline. Telular Corporation is a business unit of AMETEK Inc. AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $5 billion.

