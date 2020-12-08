A Change to DHS Call Center Hours

The Rhode Island Department of Human Services (DHS) is announcing new Call Center hours Monday through Friday. To help with the high volume of calls coming in, we will not accept incoming calls to enter the system after 2:30 p.m.

While no additional calls will be accepted after 2:30 p.m., our dedicated staff will continue to help customers who had been waiting prior to that time. This is being done to ensure that our workers can help as many customers each day as possible.

If you are seeking assistance with a Long Term Services and Supports (LTSS) case, you can also email your inquiry to dhs.ltss@dhs.ri.gov.

We thank you for your patience as we continue to work efficiently and effectively for all our customers.