Cummings Plumbing Introduces REME-HALO Air Purification Systems to Lineup
Eliminate allergens and odors in your building with Electro Magnetic Energy technologyTUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Say goodbye to allergy triggers and unpleasant odors from your home with the addition of a REME HALO® in-duct air purifier now offered by Cummings Plumbing.
The REME HALO® Whole Home In-Duct Air Purifier from RGF Environmental Group can easily be installed into your existing air conditioning or heating system by professionals. The silent air purifier uses the manufacturer's proprietary Reflective Electro Magnetic Energy technology that distributes ionized hydro-peroxide plasma through the air handler. Hydroperoxides are natural cleaners that exist naturally in the earth's atmosphere, and do not pose any health risks.
The system can destroy contaminants that are airborne, alleviating symptoms for those with respiratory ailments or allergies to dust, pet dander, mold, and pollen, as well as targeting contaminants on surfaces. Unlike other passive systems, the REME HALO® doesn't need pollutants to pass through the unit for purification — it purifies them at the source, say experts from Cummings Plumbing.
The advanced oxidation technology used in REME HALO® was first developed by RGF more than 25 years ago, and has been shown through independent lab and university test results to kill up to 99% of bacteria, mold and viruses, while also destroying 99% of microbes from a sneeze in the time it takes to travel three feet. In addition, the new zinc ions in the REME HALO® can destroy 99% of viruses on surfaces.
The REME HALO® is not limited to home use — it is also effective in other spaces with ducted HVAC including office buildings, hospitals, schools restaurants and more!
For more information or to order, call 520-333-2121 or visit cummingsplumbingtucsonaz.com.
About Cummings Plumbing Heating and Cooling
Since leaving Oregon and opening in Arizona in 1983, Cummings Plumbing Heating and Cooling has become a trusted company serving residential and commercial clients in Tucson, Phoenix, and surrounding areas through its multiple locations. The company offers a wide variety of services including plumbing, a/c repair, electrical services, septic, water heater repair/replacement, and much more. The company offers a number of financing options to make equipment more affordable for families. Learn more at cummingsplumbingtucsonaz.com.
Jason Carnes
Cummings Plumbing Heating and Cooling
+1 520-333-2121
email us here