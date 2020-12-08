TCOM Wins 2020 Platinum Award as Best Persistent Aerial Surveillance Solution at Homeland Security Awards
TCOM Wins 2020 Platinum Award as Best Persistent Aerial Surveillance and Monitoring Solution at American Security Today's Astor Homeland Security Awards.COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, USA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TCOM, LP, is pleased to announce today it has won the 2020 Platinum Award for Best Persistent Aerial Surveillance and Monitoring Solution in 2020 in the Astors’ Homeland Security Awards Competition, held by American Security Today magazine. According to the award committee, TCOM’s lighter-than-air Best Persistent Aerial Monitoring Aerostats are providing the U.S. Homeland Security and U.S. Army communities with the most cost-effective aerial persistent surveillance solutions with the promise of integration of new ISR sensors that can watch borders, maritime, and other scenarios efficiently and with cutting-edge innovation.
Persistent surveillance aerial aerostats remain in critical military demand, particularly at a tactical level as part of all of the above doctrines of Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR).
For example, in late September 2019, the US Department of Defense awarded a $979 million contract to TCOM – to perform work on the Persistent Surveillance Systems – Tethered (PSS-T) program, a range of medium and large tactical aerostats that provide ISR, force protection and communications capabilities to a range of users. The PSS-T aerostat fleet provides a flexible and affordable capability comprising medium and large-size aerostats to provide persistent, integrated, networked, and multi-sensor information collection via long periods of operation altitude that maximizes lines of sight and field of regard on onboard systems.
TCOM’s systems support requirements for Homeland Security on the U.S. southwestern border, as well as in Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Horn of Africa, providing persistent surveillance, force protection, and ISR missions, as well as communications extensions. The platforms’ primary advantage is their ability to provide extended time on mission and at an advantageous cost, with aerostats providing great flexibility for operating multiple capabilities simultaneously.
Of special notice, TCOM, LP was also recognized as the top solution for persistent surveillance ISR for homeland security in 2019, 2018, and 2017 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards Programs.
