Pennexx Announces the Strengthening of Its Internal Management Structure

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- After careful consideration and extensive deliberations, Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx, has appointed Mr. Joe Candito, the founder, mastermind, and visionary behind our https://YourSocialOffers.com (YSO) brand President of Pennexx and has nominated and recommended him to act as a member of the board of directors. Mr. Candito will be responsible for all sales-related duties and will also co-operatively be involved in the daily oversight and operations of Pennexx.



Mr. Candito states, "I am honored and humbled to be in a position to catapult our YSO brand to the world. My promise to our shareholders is that I will work tirelessly to build a successful company and increase shareholder value."

Mr. Candito has a Master's Degree in Management and Supervision from Central Michigan University with an extensive history as a business consultant, entrepreneur, investor, and in commercial real estate development. Mr. Candito has over 30 years of experience in technology, marketing, sales, management, retail, consulting, and franchising experience. Mr. Candito served as CEO, principal of Payair US LLC and Mobile Payments Interchange LLC, both mobile technology software companies operating in the mobile payment industry. Mr. Candito has spent 30 years working with the Subway organization as a franchisee and the president/principal of Subway SW Regional Development, Inc. He had a Development Agent (DA) contract with Subway providing business consultation for the franchisees and restaurant development for a seven-county area in SW Florida.

He spent eight years on the Subway Development Agent Advisory Board working with marketing, advertising, franchisee development, business development, loyalty & rewards programs, gift card, and technology/POS digital advances within the Subway organization. Working directly with Fred DeLuca, owner of Subway, he was involved in business development, including acquisitions of new franchise opportunities. Subway presented Mr. Candito with the President's Award, Subway's highest honor, for his marketing, technology, store development, and research and development. Mr. Candito developed, marketed, and launched the $5.00 Footlong Campaign. This international marketing and advertising campaign drove record sales growth within Subway's North American market with over 18,500 stores. This campaign has had a significant impact on the quick-service restaurant industry throughout North America that continues today. He was the first to develop, market, and launch Subway's toaster oven, installed worldwide.

Mr. Candito was also recognized by Subway with many more accolades, including two times North American DA of the year, named multiple times "Development Agent of the Year" for the SE Region. Click https://yoursocialoffers.com/jc-awards.html to see some of those awards. Additional awards ranged from R&D, business development, growth, technology, and more. Mr. Candito also served as a business consultant in Europe for six years for Subway working with the DA. See a small subset of Mr. Candito's awards listed here.

Sunny Sweet, CMO and board member of Pennexx, stated, "This is a necessary transition to ensure our internal talents are providing the maximum benefit to business development and our shareholders. I feel incredibly optimistic this adjustment will help increase the efficiency and speed at which we can bring our product YSO to the masses.”

As previously announced, Mr. Joe Caruso of Global Digital Forensics is nominated to the board of directors and is currently acting in a board advisory capacity. Joseph Caruso https://evestigate.com/joseph-caruso has a long history of startup business success and is a recognized industry leader in the fields of cybersecurity, computer forensics, and eDiscovery. Mr. Caruso has been featured as a technology expert regarding high profile cases on CNN Headline News, CBS Evening News with Katie Couric, and FOX Business's Varney and Company.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that focuses on social media, prepaid debit cards, BitGift™, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

