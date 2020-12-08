BRIGHTSPACE INTEGRATION WITH MICROSOFT TEAMS IS NOW LIVE

D2L Enhancing Online Learning Through Collaboration

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D2L, a global learning technology leader, announced today that its Brightspace learning management system (LMS) will now seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Teams, one of the leading online collaboration platforms, for customers in North America and Europe.

The newly introduced Brightspace Course Connector for Microsoft Teams, which went live on October 1, will allow educators to create a private Teams space for courses in the Brightspace platform with a single click and without having to enter any additional logins. Once created, educators and learners will be able to open their Teams space from within the Brightspace course.

The integration combines the strength and versatility of Brightspace as a learning platform with the power of Teams to bring people together as colleagues and co-learners. For example, user enrollments will now be automatically synchronized between the two platforms. To utilize Teams within the Brightspace platform, users will need a Microsoft 365 license.

“The Brightspace and Microsoft Teams integration has allowed our faculty and students to chat and collaborate with ease from within the LMS,” says Jeffrey Schwarts, Manager of Instructional Technology at Loyola Marymount University. “Collaborating and building community online can be difficult, and this new functionality has been a valuable addition to our academic technology suite, especially while we’re all teaching and learning online due to COVID.”

“We’re thrilled to take this collaboration with Microsoft Teams live for our customers in North America and Europe. It’s making the learning experience richer and much more collaborative, and furthering D2L’s goal to deliver quality online learning experiences versus basic remote learning,” says David Koehn, SVP, Product Management at D2L. “Online learning is a fact of life because of COVID. We’re always looking for ways to make the experience as seamless and engaging as possible. Course Connector is a major step in that direction.”

“It has always been important for educators and learners to have the online tools they need but today, in a world where the digitization of education is imperative, it has never been more important to help students succeed," said Marc Seaman, VP of Education at Microsoft Canada. "At Microsoft, we have always believed in putting the best technology in the hands of educators and learners and, working with D2L gives us another opportunity to do exactly that.”

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It is a secure , reliable platform that lets you create engaging courses using your technology to fit your needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your learners, keep them on track with automated nudges, give them personalized feedback and engage them through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.

Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access . Brightspace was named the #1 LMS for associations and #8 overall by prominent industry analyst Craig Weiss and it was also named the Best K-12 Learning Management System and Best Professional Learning Solution for Faculty and Administrative Staff at the SIIA CODiE Awards . To learn more, visit the Corporate page on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

