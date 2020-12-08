SwaddleDesigns Cotton Flannel Face Masks are the Best Masks for Cold Winter Weather

Made in USA, SwaddleDesigns Cotton Flannel Masks Help Stop COVID-19 Spread and Keep Your Face Comfortably Warm

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, WA, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the winter months, in the era of COVID, when all Americans should wear face masks, SwaddleDesigns cotton flannel face masks play a dual role – to help stop COVID spread and to protect one’s face from winter chill.

SwaddleDesigns cotton flannel masks are the best cool weather masks for the whole family. Children, teens and adults love SwaddleDesigns cotton flannel cozy softness.

Made in the USA using premium cotton flannel, SwaddleDesigns cotton flannel face masks are comfortable, secure, and feel soft on your face.

Designed by Lynette Damir, RN, SwaddleDesigns cotton flannel masks are fitted to provide smooth coverage of cheeks, nose, and mouth. The cotton flannel face masks are incredibly soft, because SwaddleDesigns uses award-winning Ultimate Swaddle Blanket cotton flannel that has been used by millions of new parents to welcome their newborn baby.

"When our customers tell us that SwaddleDesigns cotton flannel masks are absolutely their favorite masks, it is a wonderful feeling to know that our masks are providing them with comfort and protection during this difficult time," said Lynette Damir, RN, founder and CEO of SwaddleDesigns. "With winter cold temperatures, it is time to use a cotton flannel mask, because the masks that kept your face cool in the summer months are not designed for cold weather."

“It’s an important time for Americans to protect one another from this contagious airborne virus by wearing a mask that covers both their mouth and nose,” continued Lynette. “As the surge builds momentum, it is crucial for more Americans to MaskUp using a well-designed mask that fully covers their nose.”

In March 2020, SwaddleDesigns converted their US baby blanket factory to start production of reusable cloth masks. Using her healthcare background, textile expertise, and scientific studies on masks, Lynette designed reusable cloth masks with a focus on comfort and secure fit. In early 2020, Wake Forest researchers concluded that cotton flannel was one of the best fabrics for effective droplet filtration.

SwaddleDesigns collection features face masks for the whole family with Large, Medium, and Child sizes.

SwaddleDesigns offers custom printing for schools, business, organizations, and government customers.

Based in Seattle, SwaddleDesigns is woman-owned busines and founded by Lynette Damir, RN.

