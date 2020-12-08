Ramp Names Doug Collins VP of Global Channels and Partnerships

/EIN News/ -- Ramp expands leadership team to accelerate growth and drive revenue

BOSTON, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramp, the leading provider of enterprise video delivery solutions, today announced that Doug Collins has joined the company as Vice President of Global Channels and Partnerships.

In this role, Collins is responsible for Ramp’s global channel sales strategy to identify new business and growth opportunities for the company. He will oversee all elements of Ramp’s channel program by developing and leading initiatives to accelerate growth and revenue for both Ramp and its partners.

“Ramp is focused on continuously driving value for our customers, and by expanding our partner program, we’ll be able to sell and deliver our video distribution solutions at a much greater scale,” said Neal Stanton, Co-CEO of Ramp. “Doug brings to Ramp the experience, results and leadership we need to bolster our partner program, identify new paths to market, and uncover ways to better serve our customers around the world.”

“I look forward to helping Ramp drive, recruit and enhance its global channel partnerships with a solution set that spans the entire eCDN technology spectrum,” said Collins. “This is a great opportunity at a time when enterprise video adoption is at an all-time high, and as a result, the need for Ramp’s technology is in very high demand.”

Collins brings to Ramp more than 30 years of experience in technology sales, business development and strategic alliances. He has a demonstrated track record of creating and growing channel programs for industry leaders such as Oracle and AT&T’s Unified Communications and Collaboration Division. Prior to joining Ramp, Collins served as Vice President of Channel Sales at Hive Streaming and Vice President of Cloud Sales and Solutions at NWN Corporation.

About Ramp

Ramp is focused on helping every organization tap into the power of live and on-demand streaming video. Our enterprise content delivery network (eCDN) solutions drastically reduce the bandwidth needed to stream uninterrupted, high-quality video on corporate networks. Using multicasting, video caching, peer-to-peer networking, or any combination, Ramp is the eCDN for all—all enterprises, all networks, all use cases, and all streaming platforms. Ramp works with virtually any modern platform and is tightly integrated with leading streaming video solutions. Our software deploys entirely behind your firewall for maximum security and scales easily as demand for video grows. With centralized management, monitoring and insightful analytics, you get unprecedented visibility into and control over network performance to deliver the highest-quality viewer experience. Visit rampecdn.com for more information.

