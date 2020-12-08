Mark Allen Group Partners with BlueToad to Create Digital Editions for Dozens of Industry-Leading Magazines

The UK-based publisher to introduce enhanced digital magazines for 40 popular titles

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueToad , a leading content delivery platform, today announces a new partnership with the Mark Allen Group , a leading publisher in the United Kingdom. The publisher selected BlueToad to create digitally responsive editions that will include brand-new and engaging content for readers.



Founded in 1985, the Mark Allen Group started with just two magazine titles but has since grown to be a diverse media organization boasting hundreds of print publications. With one of the largest portfolios in the media landscape, the publisher is now the go-to source for unique and inspiring content with clients ranging from healthcare to aviation, and everything in between.

The Mark Allen Group chose the BlueToad platform after a thorough investigation of digital publishing services on the market. BlueToad’s responsive solution offers a mobile-friendly layout that is both easy to use and visually appealing. The customization options for each magazine’s menu, as well as branding opportunities, allows the publisher to improve its audience reach and brand engagement.

“Our content experience platform gives publishers extra bells and whistles to work with in order to define and enhance their brands,” said BlueToad CEO, Paul DeHart. “Having been in business for 35 years, the Mark Allen Group has grown tremendously and is clearly continuing to evolve to meet reader’s needs. The introduction of a solid digital offering was a clear next step as more and more people are consuming trustworthy magazine content through phones and tablets.”

BlueToad allows publishers to incorporate media, such as audio and video to accompany articles. The Mark Allen Group is using Amazon’s Polly text-to-speech technology in order to give readers another way to enjoy content on the go. BlueToad has also made the process easy for Mark Allen by leveraging their print files and minimal other assets to create rich and engaging editions.

“With so many readers using their phones to engage with our brands, we needed a solution that would provide a top of the range mobile experience,” said Paul Creber, Director at Mark Allen Group. “BlueToad has provided us with a partnership that allows us to get the most out of our content. While we started with just 17 of our titles, we quickly accelerated the transition of other titles and already have over 40 brands taking advantage of the BlueToad Platform with more to come.”

About BlueToad

BlueToad was launched in 2007 and provides publishers of all types a content experience platform for creating beautifully responsive digital editions and web content. It is a proud partner of some of the largest printers in the world and trusted to handle the important content of thousands of content creators across the globe. The company’s goal is to make it easy for partners and customers to upload their content for a digital experience that works on all modern phones, tablets, and desktops.

About Mark Allen Group

The Mark Allen Group is a family-owned private company, which was founded in 1985. The company employs more than 400 staff in five locations – Herne Hill, Dartford, Guildford, Sutton and Wiltshire. Its 100 magazines and journals are published in a broad range of sectors, including: healthcare; dental; social care; education; farming; music; manufacturing and engineering; aviation; print; human resources; the built environment; technology; auto, transport and entertainment. It organises up to 250 exhibitions, conferences and awards every year. Flagship brands include: Farmers Weekly, Gramophone, Dental Update, British Journal of Nursing, Community Care, Nursery World, The Engineer, Machinery, Aircraft Interiors and Ground Handling International.

