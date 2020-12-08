ARES Security Acquires Certain Assets of Vidsys

Envisions Next Generation PSIM for the Security Operations Center of Tomorrow

/EIN News/ -- Vienna, VA, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARES Security Corporation is pleased to announce that it has acquired certain assets and contracts of Vidsys, Inc. Based in Vienna, VA, Vidsys, now an ARES Security company, provides mission critical Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) software to Government Agencies, Corporate Enterprises, Transportation Agencies and other Iconic Properties in North America, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. “The acquisition of Vidsys provides a launchpad for ARES Security to develop the next generation of PSIM that Security Operations Centers (SOCs) need - an intelligent, responsive, enterprise level system that is seamlessly integrated into the physical security lifecycle of assessment, design, training and real-time operations.” said Ben Eazzetta, CEO of ARES Security.

“There is strong, ongoing demand in the security market for PSIM technology to fill a real-time, incident response capability gap in the SOC that Video and Incident Management Systems have failed to address. We look forward to continue supporting the loyal customer base that rely on the current portfolio of PSIM technology with a dedicated, talented staff that has been solving these challenging problems in the SOC for years” said Paul Mueller, Vice President of Corporate and Critical Infrastructure at ARES Security who will serve as President of the new subsidiary. “We envision a technology roadmap that will offer customers a migration route to the next generation of PSIM that will combine current Vidsys capabilities with ARES Security’s industry leading, AVERT family of software products.”

Ben Eazzetta elaborated that “ARES Security develops transformative security software products that our clients use to increase security effectiveness and reduce cost through return on investment at every stage of the physical security lifecycle. Vidsys products are very complementary to the deep AVERT technology stack that includes AI and machine learning powered rules engines, dynamic pathfinding/tasking for robotic sentries and response systems, site/facility digital twins and modeling/simulation powered assessment, design and training systems.”

About ARES Security

ARES Security is a Vienna, Virginia based Corporation founded in 2012 as a spinout of ARES Corporation in Burlingame, California. ARES Security is the developer of the AVERT physical security lifecycle solution of products, a DoD and DoE Accredited, DHS SAFETY Act Certified solution which includes software for security Design, Assessment, Tabletop, Virtual Training, Command and Control, Robotic Operations, and real-time Decision Support. AVERT is used by clients in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Asia Pacific to protect the world’s most critical assets including the US Nuclear Weapons Stockpile, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, 65% of the commercial nuclear reactors, government entities, transit agencies, critical infrastructure sites, and corporate facilities. To learn more about ARES Security visit our website at www.aressecuritycorp.com

Paul Mueller pmueller@aressecuritycorp.com Ben Eazzetta beazzetta@aressecuritycorp.com