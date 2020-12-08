Marias Technology Included in AM Best Expert Resources Directory

/EIN News/ -- All companies listed in the directory are client-recommended and verified by AM Best.

COVINGTON, Ohio, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marias Technology, a provider of software testing and implementation services to the insurance industry, has been accepted into the AM Best Expert Resource Directory. Marias is the first company to be listed under the new category, Insurance Technology Services.

“We’re happy to have been included in the directory and proud to have the recommendation of our clients for inclusion,” said Chris Haines, president and CEO of Marias. “We’re grateful of the recognition of our work by AM Best and for the opportunity to make more insurers aware of our services and the value we provide to their organizations.”

