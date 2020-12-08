SeraNovo Appoints Michiel Van Speybroeck as Chief Development Officer as Lead Programs Progress Through Clinical Studies

LEIDEN, The Netherlands, December 08, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- SeraNovo, a pharmaceutical company with a breakthrough proprietary formulation platform for enhancing drug bioavailability has appointed Dr Michiel Van Speybroeck to the role of Chief Development Officer (CDO) with immediate effect.

Over the last 10 years, Michiel has held technical leadership positions in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing industry. Most recently, he was Corporate Technology Officer at Ardena, where he was responsible for the technical integration of the company’s services and the management of cross-functional chemical-pharmaceutical development programs in support of early-phase clinical studies. Prior to that, he was Head of Formulation at the same company. In this position, he was accountable for the company’s dosage form design and development strategy. Before joining Ardena, Michiel was R&D Director and subsequently Chief Scientific Officer at Formac Pharmaceuticals, where his main responsibility was to oversee the internal and external research and development programs evaluating the utility of the company’s proprietary solubility-enhancing drug delivery technology.

Niall Hodgins, CEO of SeraNovo said: “We are thrilled to have someone of Michiel’s technical background and industry experience join SeraNovo. Our work in 2020 proved the value of our technology for solving one of the most difficult problems in the pharmaceutical industry, I have every confidence Michiel is the person most suited to lead the development of the company going forward.”

Dr Joost Holthuis, Chairman of the SeraNovo Board commented: “On behalf of the board I am pleased to welcome Michiel to SeraNovo. Michiel joins the management team at a pivotal time now the company is expanding its technology platform, projects and client base.”

Commenting on his appointment, Michiel Van Speybroeck added: “I am impressed by the performance of SeraNovo's technology and the progress the company has been able to make in such a short period of time. I am looking forward to joining this young, dynamic team and to contributing to the further development, scale-up and commercialisation of a technology that will prevent promising drug candidates from falling from the pipeline due to solubility limitations.”

About SeraNovo SeraNovo is a privately held Dutch pharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform to enhance the bioavailability of water insoluble drugs. SeraNovo’s technology is unique in that it provides robust bioavailability enhancement from dosage forms using eutectic mixtures that are manufactured using simple procedures. Since its incorporation in 2017, the company has secured multiple license deals, validating the potential of its technology. SeraNovo has a broad portfolio of programs progressing through clinical phases in 2021 and an established suit of intellectual property.

