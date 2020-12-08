Zambia – Rugby: Sports Council nods Contact Rugby

The National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) has permitted Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) (https://www.ZRU.rugby/) (among other federations) that applied, the right to fully resume their normal operations. In a letter circulated to Associations/Federations & copied to the https://www.ZRU.rugby/, the NSCZ said sporting codes like rugby that have complied with the directive by the Ministry of Health to put up Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at their premises can/should seek & obtain clearance certificate from relevant departments under the Ministry of Health.

The letter further said upon obtaining that clearance certificate, clubs can then commence full operations while still ensuring that patrons, players and all club users continue observing the New Normal.

Director of Rugby at the Zambia Rugby Union Noble Sinkamba has since circulated the said instruction to Union affiliates (Clubs) for their implementation.

Earlier in the year, the Union, with support from Rugby Afrique, conducted a nationwide distribution of buckets, hand sanitizers, face masks, mealie meal, cooking and cleaning materials. This was aimed at minimizing the pressure on clubs/players which had stopped operating due to the COVID-19 downtime.

Sanitize!!

Mask Up!!

Roll Away!!

Meter Apart!!

Let the games begin!!

