Casa Systems to accelerate and scale IoT deployments with Software AG Cumulocity IoT partnership

Combination simplifies the connection and management of a wide range of industrial IoT devices with real-time data analysis to unlock new revenue streams for service providers

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of physical and cloud-native infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable and fixed networks, today announced the integration of its portfolio of IoT devices with Software AG’s Cumulocity IoT Platform. Targeting smart transport, environmental monitoring, smart metering, automation, physical security and other industrial use cases, the combination of Casa’s IoT devices and simplified management at scale will enable service providers to quickly create new IoT revenue streams across a diverse set of use cases.



Software AG’s Cumulocity IoT is a self-service platform that simplifies IoT environments with a large number of devices and applications. Encompassing device connectivity and management, application enablement and integration, and streaming and predictive analytics, Cumulocity IoT allows users to connect and manage any asset, as well as analyze any amount of data automatically and in real time.

By natively integrating Software AG’s Cumulocity IoT with Casa’s IoT devices, service providers can take advantage of Casa’s powerful and dependable range of devices that include secure, high-performance routers and antennas in various form factors. Casa’s devices easily integrate with existing platforms and have the flexibility to support a variety of industrial applications. Key to the integration is Cumulocity IoT’s Cloud Fieldbus capability for Modbus. It provides no-code integration and industrial-strength security without VPN for bi-directional connections to industrial machines. This reduces the time to establish new connections from hours to minutes and allows subsequent connections to be fully automated.

“Industrial customers are demanding the adoption of remote monitoring to be simple and secure for both the initial deployment and ongoing operations, this partnership enables customers to leverage secure and seamless connectivity from sensor to the cloud,” said Jason Johns, SVP Global Alliance and Channel, Software AG. “Our combined technologies are a game changer for customers needing a pain-free way to connect and manage their industrial assets remotely from the cloud, locally using edge analytics or using remote access for expert assistance. All bringing their improvements to unplanned downtime, first time fix rate and mean time to repair ever closer.”

“With analyst estimates that the IoT market will generate $3 trillion in revenue and include 27 billion connected devices by 2025, the ability to simplify and automate the connection, management, data collection and real-time analysis for large-scale IoT deployments is a real challenge for service providers,” said Steve Collins, SVP Access Devices for Casa Systems. “The combination of the Cumulocity IoT platform with our rugged and reliable devices simplifies the deployment and management of any Casa Systems-led IoT solution.”

About Software AG

Software AG reimagines integration, sparks business transformation and enables fast innovation on the Internet of Things so you can pioneer differentiating business models. We give you the freedom to connect and integrate any technology from app to edge. We help you free data from silos so it’s shareable, usable and powerful - enabling you to make the best decisions and unlock entirely new possibilities for growth.

Learn more about Software AG at www.softwareag.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) is 5G, delivering physical, virtual and cloud-native 5G infrastructure and customer premise networking for high-speed data and multi-service communications networks. Our core and edge convergence technology enables public and private networks for both communications service providers and enterprises. Casa Systems’ products deliver higher performance, improved network flexibility and scalability, increased operational efficiency and lower total cost of ownership (TCO). Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Alicia Thomas

Casa Systems, Inc.

100 Old River Road

Andover, Mass. 01810

+1.817.909.8921

alicia.thomas@casa-systems.com