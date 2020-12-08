Standard Uranium Reports High-Grade Uranium Results at Sun Dog Project – Uranium City

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Uranium Ltd. (“Standard Uranium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: STND) (Frankfurt: FWB:9SU) is pleased to announce high-grade analytical results from the fall, 2020 site visit at its 15,770 hectare, 100% owned, Sun Dog Project (the “Project”), previously known as the Gunnar Uranium Project. The three main target areas: Skye, Java and Haven have returned outcrop and boulder grab sample results with a high of 3.58% U 3 0 8 , 1.7% U 3 0 8 and 0.7% U 3 0 8 , respectively.



As noted in the July 15, 2020 news release, the target areas at the Sun Dog Project have many attributes that are favourable for the formation of high-grade unconformity-related uranium mineralization. The key geological factors include uranium-enriched bedrock, reactivated and graphitized structures, Athabasca Supergroup sandstone cover, and favourable basement competency contrasts.

The Project is located at the northwestern edge of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, and is south of the first uranium mining camp in Canada, the Beaverlodge District, near Uranium City.

Jon Bey, CEO and President commented: “I am impressed with these high-grade uranium results and want to congratulate our technical team for their work to date on our Sun Dog Project. These results come at an exciting time for the sector as the market fundamentals for uranium move towards a phase of potentially higher prices. I look forward to advancing our Sun Dog exploration program in Q1 of 2021. Unlike the previously mined lower grade Beaverlodge type deposits from this area, our exploration program is targeting high-grade unconformity type deposits that are typical of the Athabasca Basin, which would be a remarkable discovery in Canada’s original uranium mining district.

Neil McCallum, VP Exploration, states: "We are extremely happy with our analytical results which confirm our understanding of this project and lead us to believe we are potentially looking at an unconformity-related type deposit. We are now planning the winter exploration season, starting with a ground gravity survey in Q1, 2021, in order to further refine drill targets. We look forward to building relationships with all local stakeholders as we advance the project."

The three most promising historical target areas (Skye, Java, and Haven) were visited to confirm the location of historical exploration and provide context for future work. The analytical results reveal an interesting correlation between uranium and gold mineralization. Boron and other pathfinder elements highlight the potential for a robust alteration footprint at the Haven target area.

Highlights of results:

Skye Target Area

14 outcrop and boulder grab samples collected, 6 of which are greater than 0.10% U 3 O 8 , and range between 0.95 ppm U and 3.58% U 3 O 8 .

O , and range between 0.95 ppm U and 3.58% U O . 3 of the 14 samples returned greater than 100 ppb gold with a high of 1.02 g/t Au.

Java Target Area - JSW-1 prospect

14 outcrop grab samples collected, 10 of which are greater than 0.10% U 3 O 8 , and range between 0.07 ppm U and 1.7% U 3 O 8 .

O , and range between 0.07 ppm U and 1.7% U O . 8 of the 14 samples returned greater than 100 ppb gold with a high of 0.52 g/t Au.

Haven Target Area

13 outcrop grab samples collected, 5 of which are greater than 0.10% U 3 O 8 , and range between 136 ppm U and 0.70% U 3 O 8 .

O , and range between 136 ppm U and 0.70% U O . 3 of the 13 samples returned greater than 100 ppb of gold, with a high of 1.04 g/t Au.

Located at the historical Walli Prospect, 2 of the 13 samples returned greater than 1,000 ppm of boron. These results, coupled with the anomalous uranium of 0.10 and 0.13% U 3 O 8 and elevated pathfinder elements such as lead, arsenic, copper, cobalt, and nickel suggest the identification of a robust alteration footprint within the Athabasca sandstones.



2020 Follow-up at the Skye Target

Uranium mineralization was confirmed near the Stewart Island deposit at the Skye target, which is composed of three main uranium zones. The strongest surface showing at the Stewart Island deposit, the main zone, is located at the edge of the shore and was not accessible this season due to remarkably high water levels. Radioactive boulders have been known to occur near the radioactive outcrops near the Stewart Island Deposit. The relationship between the boulders and outcrop has not definitively been made, even though they are located directly above the historical drill intervals. Due to the similar host-rock and geochemistry, they are interpreted to have not travelled a far distance, and likely derived from the property area. The boulders were sampled during the follow-up sampling and reported below.

Seven samples were collected at the West Zone. Two sandstone boulders were sampled and returned greater than 0.1% U 3 O 8 , with a maximum of 2.66% U 3 O 8 , and one outcrop sample returned 1.02 g/t Au.

Two sandstone boulders were sampled near the Main Zone and returned 0.19% U 3 O 8 and 3.58% U 3 O 8 .

Five samples were collected at the East Zone. One boulder sample returned 1.03% U 3 O 8 , while an outcrop sample returned 0.50% U 3 O 8 . The remaining samples returned below 0.1% U 3 O 8 .

The confluence of EM conductors, resistivity-low and interpreted faults remains the un-tested potential at the Skye Target area. The Company continues with the exploration model that the Stewart Island Deposit mineralization could potentially be related to an unconformity-related uranium deposit located less than 1-kilometre to the west.

Skye Target Historical Context

At the south end of Steward Island is the Stewart Island uranium deposit that was defined during exploration between 1960 and 1969. This “perched” mineralization is hosted in a single Athabasca Supergroup sandstone horizon. A historical channel sample across the surface exposure returned 1.05% U 3 O 8 over 2.6 m. Historical drill hole N-2 drilled at -30° dip intersected 0.9% U 3 O 8 over 5.49 m. The Skye target area encompasses the historical Stewart Island uranium deposit in addition to the un-tested conductive rocks to the west.

These drill results are historical in nature. Standard has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. Standard considers these historical drill results relevant as the Company will use this data as a guide to plan future exploration programs. The Company also considers the data to be reliable for these purposes, however, the Company's future exploration work will include verification of the data through drilling.

2020 Follow-up at the Java Target

Uranium mineralization was confirmed at the JSW-1 prospect with 10 of 14 samples which are greater than 0.10% U 3 O 8 , with a high of 1.7% U 3 O 8 . Eight of the 14 samples returned greater than 100 ppb gold with a high of 0.52 g/t Au.

The confluence of EM conductors, underwater radiometric readings, resistivity-low and interpreted faults, associated with historically identified uranium in the strongly altered and brecciated, chlorite-, sulphide-, and graphite-bearing metasediments in the basement rocks below Athabasca Supergroup sandstones remains the primary target for follow-up exploration by the company. The work by historical operator, SMDC, was abruptly halted in 1981 along with other uranium exploration in Saskatchewan. Given the reconnaissance-scale drilling so far, the Company believes that the true potential of the target area has not yet been tested.

Java Target Historical Context

The Java Target at the north-west end of Johnston Island encompasses the historical JSW-1 prospect and the unconformity-related uranium target to the north (Figure 1). The JSW-1 prospect was channel sampled in 1977 by SMDC with results of 0.43% U 3 O 8 over 4.2 m at surface. Individual grab samples were as high as 12.4% U 3 O 8 .

Located approximately 350 metres to the north of the JSW-1 prospect is a 1.5 km long electromagnetic trend that was drill-tested by several drill holes which encountered strongly altered and brecciated, chlorite-, sulphide-, and graphite-bearing metasediments underlying the Athabasca sandstone. The best hole of the area, LAO-1, contains 0.10% U 3 O 8 over 1 metre.

2020 Haven Target Area

Three prospects were visited, and 13 samples collected at the Haven Target area, including a previously undocumented Prospect.

At the historical Walli Prospect (a 15-metre long radioactive trend), 2 of the 13 samples returned greater than 1,000 ppm of boron. This, coupled with the anomalous uranium of 0.10 and 0.13% U 3 O 8 and elevated pathfinder elements such as lead, arsenic, copper, cobalt and nickel suggests the identification of a robust alteration footprint that has some of the same metal associations as other unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin.

At the previously undocumented Haven Prospect, 4 samples were collected, three of them returned greater than 0.10% U 3 O 8 , and a high of 0.70% U 3 O 8 . One of these samples also contained 1.04 g/t Au.

At the JSW2 Prospect (a 50-metre long radioactive trend), 6 samples were collected. None of the samples returned greater than 0.1% U 3 O 8 , but three samples contained elevated uranium of between 469 and 671 ppm uranium.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Neil McCallum, VP Exploration and is a “Qualified Person” as defined in NI 43-101.

*The historical mineral resource estimates listed above either use categories that are not compliant with and cannot be compared to NI 43-101 categories or are not current estimates as prescribed by NI 43-101, and therefore should not be relied upon. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the estimates as current resources and Standard is not treating the estimates as a current resource estimate. However, the estimates are relevant to guiding the Company’s exploration plans and provide geological information regarding the type of mineralization that could be present in the Sun Dog area.

Samples collected for analysis are sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK for analysis. Sandstone samples were tested using the ICP-MS1 uranium multi-element exploration package plus boron. Basement samples were tested with ICP-MS2 uranium multi-element exploration package plus boron. All sandstone samples, and basement samples marked as radioactive upon arrival to the lab were also analysed using the U3O8 assay (reported in wt %). All samples were tested with the Au1 gold by fire assay (reported in ppb and converted to g/t where appropriate).

