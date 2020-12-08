Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
First Mover in Technology Tackling Challenges Faced by Law Enforcement, Security Services

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWireKnightscope Inc. today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/BdGjH

From the coronavirus pandemic to nationwide public unrest, 2020 has been a year that has inspired re-imagining public safety as the country has poignantly witnessed the challenges faced by law enforcement and security services across all verticals. The answers to some of society’s greatest problems today are not to be found simply in man power; rather, many of the answers lie in technology, like that of Knightscope Inc. ...

Robots are increasingly part of the fight against crime, with drones in the air and machines underwater serving as mobile cameras. Knightscope is a first mover in taking technology to the next level, making its robots fully autonomous with 360-degree HD streaming video, facial recognition, license plate recognition, thermal anomaly detection, audio broadcasts and much more.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. The company’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more at www.Knightscope.com.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

NNW is where news, content and information converge.

