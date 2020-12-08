First Mover in Technology Tackling Challenges Faced by Law Enforcement, Security Services

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Knightscope Inc. today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

From the coronavirus pandemic to nationwide public unrest, 2020 has been a year that has inspired re-imagining public safety as the country has poignantly witnessed the challenges faced by law enforcement and security services across all verticals. The answers to some of society’s greatest problems today are not to be found simply in man power; rather, many of the answers lie in technology, like that of Knightscope Inc. ...

Robots are increasingly part of the fight against crime, with drones in the air and machines underwater serving as mobile cameras. Knightscope is a first mover in taking technology to the next level, making its robots fully autonomous with 360-degree HD streaming video, facial recognition, license plate recognition, thermal anomaly detection, audio broadcasts and much more.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. The company’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more at www.Knightscope.com .

