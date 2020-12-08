Jscrambler Announces Jasvir Nagra as Technical Advisor

/EIN News/ -- Cybersecurity company strengthens its advisory board with one of the key minds in software protection to further accelerate its growth



SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jscrambler , a technology company specializing in client-side security for web and mobile applications, today announced that Jasvir Nagra has joined its advisory board as technical advisor.

Jasvir Nagra is widely recognized as a thought leader in software protection. He is co-author of Surreptitious Software, the definitive textbook on software protection, and an early researcher in obfuscation, software watermarking, and fingerprinting. With more than 12 years of experience, his professional path includes companies such as Instart and Google - where he led the Caja project. Currently, Jasvir leads production security at Dropbox. As an advisor, he is helping cybersecurity startups address key technological challenges.

“I learned early in my career that the most fulfilling work is when you get the chance to build great things that address an important hard problem with people you love working with,” said Jasvir Nagra. “I’ve known Pedro and Rui for a long time, and the team they have put together at Jscrambler is among the best working on web security. Securing the browser platform itself remains a challenging, evolving, and unsolved problem. Jscrambler is one of those companies making a real dent in addressing it and I’m excited to be on the journey with them.”

Jscrambler has undertaken a significant R&D push to help companies address client-side security threats such as code tampering , reverse-engineering, and web skimming .

“I’m thrilled to welcome Jasvir to our advisory board,” said Rui Ribeiro, co-founder and CEO of Jscrambler. “He is one of the most accomplished names in software protection and his vision and achievements are key to the future of web application security.”

The announcement follows the recognition by Deloitte of the company’s remarkable growth and Gartner’s recognition of Jscrambler’s cutting edge technology for JavaScript protection and Magecart mitigation. To find more information about Jscrambler, please visit https://jscrambler.com/ .

About Jscrambler

Jscrambler is the leader in client-side Web security. With Jscrambler, JavaScript applications become self-defensive and resilient to tampering and reverse-engineering, while also capable of detecting and blocking client-side attacks like Magecart and data exfiltration. Jscrambler is trusted by the Fortune 500 and major companies in sectors such as finance, broadcasting, software development, e-commerce, and gaming. For more information, please visit https://jscrambler.com .

