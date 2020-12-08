Vantiq Powers Tokyo Port City Takeshiba with Real-Time Smart Building Applications

/EIN News/ -- Massive IoT Deployment Features 1,300 Sensors, Devices and Cameras;

System Delivers Real-Time Services, Convenience and Safety for Visitors

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantiq today announced that the SoftBank Group is using Vantiq’s real-time application platform as the foundation for the development and deployment of the Tokyo Port City Takeshiba smart building project. The building was initially constructed by Tokyu Fudosan Holdings and Kajima Corporation where SoftBank’s new headquarters is now located. Streaming data is collected in real time from hundreds of sensors installed throughout the building and then the “Smart City Platform” powered by Vantiq reacts in real time.

The Smart City Platform aims to expand to not only the smart building but also the smart city in the Takeshiba area located in Tokyo, Japan. This ambitious project is a showcase for modern technology, featuring advanced software and more than 1,300 total sensors, devices and cameras that feed an array of real-time services for employees, customers and visitors in the city.

The Tokyo Port City Takeshiba office tower uses the Smart City Platform to improve convenience by visualizing in real time a number of functions, including floor congestion, store congestion, bathroom congestion, weather forecast, public transportation status, and even human flow — all shared on digital displays (including 40 indoor displays in public spaces and 108 displays on the outdoor walking decks) and via notifications to office workers’ smartphones. Tokyu Fudosan Holdings leverages the platform for its capability to process various events happening in the building to take real-time actions for more efficient building management, efficient energy usage and safety.

The project developed using the Vantiq platform integrates 19 different technologies behind the scenes, including seven different artificial intelligence algorithms, all connected via microservices using Vantiq’s event-driven architecture. Using Vantiq’s agile development tools, the application was developed in fewer than four weeks with one single developer, based on specifications that SoftBank captured over several months.

“The need for real-time applications and their ability to process multiple compounded events has risen significantly with the growth of IoT and AI as well as with the impact of COVID-19,” said Hironobu Tamba, VP and General Manager of IT-OT Innovation Division of SoftBank Group. “SoftBank plans to initiate a number of smart building and smart city projects leveraging the Vantiq platform which allows us to rapidly design, develop, and deploy complex, distributed real-time applications.”

“We’re excited to be the modern platform underpinning the impressive smart building and smart city services for SoftBank and Smart City Takeshiba,” said Marty Sprinzen, co-founder and CEO of Vantiq. “This is an ideal project to demonstrate the value of real-time applications that are situationally aware, can monitor people and things in real time, process multiple compounded events simultaneously, and work in collaboration with people to create more efficient, sustainable and safer environments.”

Vantiq is a low code and agile platform designed for real-time application development, making it easy for developers to integrate real-time data sources – from cameras to sensors and other edge devices – and create applications that monitor assets, events, people and environments while reducing development cost significantly and allowing rapid enhancement in production. These applications can then analyze and act on complex problems, such as a flood, a major traffic accident, a factory breakdown – or an employee with a 101 degree temperature entering a corporate lobby – all in real time, enabling a faster and more effective response in collaboration with human teams.

For more information, click here to watch a video about Smart City Takeshiba; or here to learn more about the project; or here to learn about Vantiq’s approach to smart buildings.

About Vantiq

Vantiq enables customers to build next-generation applications that combine real-world data and real-time events. Their agile development environment allows complex applications to be created in weeks with minimal coding, taking full advantage of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing. Vantiq powers a broad array of applications for smart cities, smart buildings, oil and gas, telecom, healthcare and other industries. Vantiq was founded in 2015 by technology veterans Marty Sprinzen and Paul Butterworth, co-founders of Forte Software. Learn more at http://www.vantiq.com.

Media Contacts:

Dave Reddy, Big Valley Marketing for Vantiq, +1 (650) 868-4659, dreddy@bigvalley.co