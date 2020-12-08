Amolyt Pharma Announces Research Collaboration with PeptiDream

Amolyt and PeptiDream will collaborate to optimize and evaluate growth hormone receptor antagonists to select a candidate for clinical development as a potential treatment for acromegaly, a rare endocrine disorder

LYON, France and NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amolyt Pharma, a global company specialized in developing therapeutic peptides for rare endocrine and metabolic diseases, and PeptiDream Inc., a public Kanagawa-based biopharmaceutical company, today announced a research collaboration whereby both companies will work together to test and optimize growth hormone receptor antagonist (GHRA) peptides, with the goal of selecting a candidate for clinical development as a potential treatment for acromegaly, a rare but serious endocrine disorder with significant unmet medical need. Amolyt has also acquired an option to license the identified candidates for future clinical development.



“We are pleased to partner with PeptiDream, a leading Japanese biopharmaceutical company with an impressive technology platform for the design of new therapeutic peptides, and whose strategic partners include world class pharmaceutical companies,” stated Thierry Abribat, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Amolyt Pharma. “The potential expansion of our pipeline into acromegaly, where significant unmet need persists, represents a perfect strategic fit for Amolyt. Given our extensive experience in developing therapeutic peptides, including AZP-3601, our lead clinical candidate for hypoparathyroidism, we will leverage our expertise to bring a promising therapy to acromegaly patients in need.”

Patrick Reid, chief executive officer of PeptiDream Inc., added, “We believe Amolyt Pharma is the ideal partner to lead the development of our small peptide GHRA platform and to potentially bring an improved treatment paradigm to patients suffering from acromegaly. We are impressed by Amolyt’s therapeutic peptide development capabilities and we are confident in entrusting them with advancing this potentially important asset. We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership.”

About Acromegaly

Acromegaly is a rare chronic endocrine disorder that is typically caused by an adenoma (benign tumor) of the pituitary gland, and that is characterized by excessive production of growth hormone (GH), resulting in abnormally high levels of insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1). Common features include enlargement of the hands, feet and jaw. Medical complications include cardiovascular disease, cardiomyopathy that can potentially lead to heart failure, impaired glucose tolerance with subsequent development of diabetes, hypogonadism, bone and joint disease, cerebrovascular events, sleep apnea and impaired respiratory function. The mean age of diagnosis is 40-45 years, but it is often diagnosed 4-10 years after onset due to its slow progression. It is estimated that there are 26,000 acromegaly patients in the U.S. and an additional 35,000 in the E.U.

About Amolyt Pharma

Amolyt Pharma is building on its team’s established expertise in therapeutic peptides to deliver life-changing treatments to patients suffering from rare endocrine and metabolic diseases. Its portfolio includes AZP-3601, a potential treatment for hypoparathyroidism, and AZP-3404, which is undergoing indication prioritization work. Amolyt Pharma aims to further expand and develop its portfolio by leveraging its global network in the field of endocrinology and with support from a strong syndicate of international investors. To learn more, visit www.amolytpharma.com or follow us on Twitter at @AmolytPharma.

