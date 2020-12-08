Nexient’s VIP Business Summit ‘Nexus 2020’ Goes Virtual

Zillow Co-founder Spencer Rascoff to headline Nexus 2020 - Product Practitioners: The New Superheroes

Nexient, the digital product strategy and development company, today released the last round of tickets to its half-day executive summit. Nexus 2020 - Product Practitioners: The New Superheroes will take place on December 11, 2020 from 9.00 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. PST, and business leaders can request access to the event by contacting Nexient.

Nexus 20 2 0 features tactical panels, networking sessions, and a must-see keynote by serial entrepreneur Spencer Rascoff. Rascoff is the Co-founder of Hotwire.com, the Co-founder, former CEO of Zillow, and an active angel investor in over 50 companies.

This year’s event focuses on building digital products to defy the odds in a business landscape completely changed by COVID-19.

Session topics include:

The product development playbook used by famously successful companies

Pivots to help businesses thrive in a COVID-19 world

Technologies and practices to drive fundamental changes in the new market

How product development methodology is tied to innovation and disruption

Practical digital transformation tips from fellow Fortune 500 executives



“This has been a transformative year for every organization. The challenge now is not just how to survive but to thrive in 2021,” said Nexient CEO Mark Orttung. “That’s going to require a product strategy that ensures competitiveness and maintains agility. Nexus 2020 will shine a light on the product practitioners that are the superheroes of today - making that transformation a reality.”



