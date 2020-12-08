Conversica and Affinitiv Announce Reseller Agreement

The companies’ combined solution enables dealerships to leverage their existing XRM investment and achieve 100% lead coverage to drive revenue without increasing headcount

/EIN News/ -- FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversica, Inc., the leader in Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVAs) helping organizations attract, acquire and grow customers at scale, announced today a reseller agreement with Affinitiv, a leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions to the automotive market. Through this agreement, Affinitiv is tightly integrating Conversica Intelligent Virtual Assistants with Affinitiv’s XRM platform, giving dealerships a highly reliable and seamless exchange of data to accelerate retailer performance and enhance the vehicle shopper’s experience.

“Affinitiv’s commitment to helping dealers get the most out of their XRM investment aligns with Conversica’s mission to help dealers achieve 100 percent lead coverage and maximize operational efficiencies,” said Andrew McCraith, Vice President, Business and Corporate Development for Conversica. “By investing in the Conversica API, Affinitiv is enabling dealership teams to enjoy the best experience possible for employing Conversica IVAs to guarantee every prospective car buyer is promptly and professionally engaged.”

Affinitiv is fully integrated into Conversica’s API for its XRM platform. This deep technology integration provides a two-way connection between Conversica and mutual dealership customers that use Affinitiv’s XRM. This allows IVAs to immediately go to work engaging and qualifying new inbound leads, delivering a personalized experience across multiple channels. The entire engagement history with the lead is then sent back to XRM so sales reps can keep up with the conversation until the prospective buyer is ready to schedule a call or showroom visit. In addition to increasing the number of qualified opportunities for dealership sales teams, IVAs also improve staff satisfaction by enabling sellers to do more of what they do best — engage customers and sell cars.

“Our mission at Affinitiv is to drive customer experience in order to accelerate retailer performance, and the partnership with Conversica is just one of the many ways we can make our mission happen,” said Sid Nair, President and CEO of Affinitiv. “Because dealerships are adapting to new protocols, due to COVID-19, Conversica’s IVA platform is seamlessly integrated into Affinitiv’s XRM, which will enable our clients to engage with a higher volume of interested buyers across more channels.”

Conversica’s IVA integration with Affinitiv’s XRM simplifies interactions between dealers and prospective buyers. Conversica IVAs are built upon the company’s Intelligent Automation platform, a powerful combination of Conversational AI, Deep Learning, and Process Automation. IVAs support multi-channel conversations, take smart and accurate actions with customers, and provide visibility and accountability into every conversation while extracting contact information and updating systems of records and marketing automation platforms.

About Affinitiv



Affinitiv is a leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions serving automotive manufacturers (OEMs), dealer groups, and individual dealerships. Backed by more than 20 years of automotive and marketing expertise, Affinitiv supports over 6,500 dealerships and every major OEM in the country. Affinitiv’s success drives the next generation customer experience by partnering with the automotive ecosystem to accelerate retailer performance and inspire loyalty. With a technology-driven, consultative approach, Affinitiv creates customers for life through reimagined experiences. For more information, visit Affinitiv.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter

About Conversica

Conversica is the pioneer and leading provider of Intelligent Virtual Assistants helping organizations attract, acquire and grow customers at scale. A Conversica Intelligent Virtual Assistant is an AI-powered, SaaS-based software application that serves as a virtual team member and autonomously engages contacts, prospects, customers, or partners in human-like, two-way interactions at scale to drive towards the next best action accelerating revenue; whether that’s scheduling a sales meeting, gauging interest to buy additional products or services, or politely but persistently collecting overdue payments. Reaching out to over 100 million people on behalf of thousands of companies, Conversica Intelligent Virtual Assistants are built on a proven and patented intelligent automation platform with nearly a billion interactions, integrating natural language understanding (NLU), natural language generation (NLG), business process automation and deep learning capabilities that engage contacts over multiple communication channels and in multiple languages. To learn more, visit conversica.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

