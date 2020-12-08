Ubersmith Brings Together 50 Disparate Business Operations Systems at Atlantic.Net

Greatly improves efficiency, more precise billing, better overall customer service

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic.Net Inc., a global cloud services provider, replaced or integrated more than 50 different subscription billing, device management and customer support systems into one. Ubersmith business management software has improved business processes from seven to 14 days to one day, quickened response to support issues by enabling resolution in half of the previous time and realized a 55% improvement in billing for customers’ overage usage.

“By consolidating all our previous systems into Ubersmith, customer information related to billing, products and service is centralized in one place, making it readily accessible,” said Marty Puranik, founder and CEO, Atlantic.Net. “Plus, we’ve eliminated the need for training our staff on different systems, which saves countless hours and streamlines resources.”

“We can automatically tie support tickets to information about specific devices and customers, and as a result, our support ticket times have dropped in half,” said Puranik. “Also, we have better capabilities to monitor customer usage and bill accordingly, which is a net positive for revenue growth.”

Atlantic.Net has achieved tremendous operational efficiencies and substantial cost savings by eliminating many redundant systems.

Started in 1994 in Gainesville, Florida, Atlantic.Net quickly expanded to other cities with new office openings and acquisitions of service providers. Today, it operates out of five data centers in the U.S., one in Canada, and one in the U.K., with plans to expand services in Amsterdam and Singapore next year. Atlantic.Net is a global cloud services provider, providing more than 15,000 customers with business-class dedicated and cloud hosting solutions backed by 24/7/365 support.

Ubersmith is an easily customizable, integrated, and modular software suite for subscription billing, quoting, order management, infrastructure management and ticketing. A plug-in system provides flexibility for extending and integrating other software used as part of business operations. Ubersmith provides an application programming interface (API) and software development kit (SDK) to enable customers and partners to easily integrate other systems and programs with the Ubersmith suite.

“We make extensive use of Ubersmith APIs to integrate with other systems that we use for payments, accounting, domain registration, security certificates and more,” said Puranik.

Deep integrations with the Ubersmith software enable Atlantic.Net to achieve high levels of efficiency in operations, helping to improve employee productivity and ultimately provide higher levels of customer service. Atlantic.Net is known for delivering outstanding products, service and high customer satisfaction with one of the lower customer churn rates in the VPS hosting industry.

With Ubersmith’s plans to soon add support for Salesforce, Atlantic.Net will be able to tie in its sales and prospecting activities, along with customer quotes, in its systems.

“Atlantic.Net has done an impressive job at leveraging the capabilities we provide in Ubersmith’s business management, infrastructure and operations software,” said Kurt Daniel, CEO of Ubersmith. “We're pleased to be an important partner for their business as they continue to grow and expand in the cloud services and hosting arenas.”

About Atlantic.Net

About Ubersmith

