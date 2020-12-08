John Hallinan Joins Danforth Advisors As First Chief Development Officer

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danforth Advisors, LLC, the life science industry’s leading resource for operational accounting, finance support and strategic CFO advisory, today announced the appointment of industry veteran John Hallinan to the newly created role of Chief Development Officer. A passionate advocate for life science industry, academia and government collaboration, Hallinan will apply valuable perspective to inform new market opportunities for Danforth and develop services to best equip life science companies as they start up and evolve.



Hallinan most recently served as Chief Business Officer at Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio), representing the world’s premier life sciences hub, where he led efforts to catalyze early-stage innovation. This role included leadership of MassCONNECT, the industry-leading mentorship program which helps entrepreneurs launch and advance new businesses with well-informed strategies and resources.

“Those of us who choose to work in life sciences are connected by the greater purpose of improving human health and well-being, whether as researchers, entrepreneurs, investors or corporate executives. Danforth contributes in the role of strategic partner, matching world-class R&D with the same caliber of talent and dedication on the part of finance and operations. Now more than ever, as biotech companies increasingly embrace virtual, capital-efficient models, Danforth has an opportunity to help them build the right foundation to realize the promise of their breakthroughs for patients,” said Hallinan.

“I cannot overstate how fortunate we are to welcome John, who brings tremendous knowledge of the challenges faced by life science companies and genuine passion for helping them thrive,” said Chris Connors, President of Danforth Advisors. “We believe there are many additional ways we can help clients operate successfully, whether launching a new venture or preparing for commercialization, and John’s insight will go far in guiding our expanding capabilities and markets.”

Hallinan’s background is deeply rooted in the life sciences, spanning a broad range of strategic and operational disciplines. Prior to joining MassBio, he served as CFO at Cytel, a leader in the design and implementation of adaptive clinical trials. He previously held the role of CFO at Signet Laboratories, Cambium Learning, AnVil and CambridgeSoft Corporation, accumulating considerable experience in the areas of venture financings, corporate development, technology licensing and mergers and acquisition. Prior to his full-time role at MassBio, he had been active with the organization as a member of its Economic Development Advisory Group and as co-chair of the Finance Committee and Entrepreneur’s University.



Hallinan currently serves on the advisory boards of the Massachusetts Technology Transfer Center (MTTC), New Frontier Bio, the Charité BIH Entrepreneurship Summit, the German American Business Council of Boston and is a mentor in numerous early-stage programs. He holds a BBA from St. Bonaventure University and is a certified public accountant.

About Danforth Advisors

Danforth Advisors is the financial backbone to hundreds of life science companies, providing integrated and scalable consulting teams ranging from staff accountant through CFO. The company’s services span the full breadth of a finance organization’s needs, whether short or long term, including accounting and operational finance support, capital raising, financial planning and analysis, IPO preparation, post-public SEC compliance and clinical business operations management. Founded in 2011, Danforth has been a strategic and trusted thought partner to more than 500 life science companies, private and public, across all stages of the corporate life cycle. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts with additional operations in the emerging life science clusters of metropolitan New York and Pennsylvania. Additional information is available at www.danforthadvisors.com.

Contact: Felicia Krupps fkrupps@danforthadvisors.com