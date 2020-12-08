Light Media Developing “LGMH” Utility Token; Joins Cryptocurrency Revolution

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA/New York, NY, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Light Media (OTC MARKETS: LGMH), Global Media Specialist, announced today that it is joining the cryptocurrency revolution via launching “LGMH” Utility Token, as a part of a vision to utilize blockchain technology to tokenize the media and entertainment industry. For more information on LGMH Utility Token and to register early (no cost/no obligation) to be first in line to receive free LGMH once the utility is fully-tested, approved and goes live, please visit and click the 'Early Registration' button at: www.LGMH.com .

Quoting Danny Wilson, CEO, Light Media Network, "For years, JP Morgan and its CEO disavowed blockchain technology, but is now privately and publicly embracing it via its launching plans for JPM Coin. Seeing a titan like JP Morgan make such a dramatic shift in policy/strategy, was an eye-opener and wake-up call because if JP Morgan being one of the most powerful and prolific institutions in the world is now all-in on the cryptocurrency revolution, then it seems very likely, the rest of the world will follow suit soon enough and Light Media is determined to not be on the outside looking in.”

So, over the past 6 months mirroring the moves of firms like JP Morgan and many others, Light Media began researching and studying the cryptocurrency space (costs, benefits, risks, rewards, etc.) and made a strategic decision with a goal to begin the process of developing the “LGMH” Utility Token. Cryptocurrency is moving into mainstream, at lightspeed, with millions of adopters worldwide resulting in a powerful paradigm shift that is disrupting industry and transforming society in real-time. The cryptocurrency revolution is gaining momentum and the timing is right for “LGMH”. For more information on LGMH Utility Token and to register early (no cost/no obligation) to be first in line to receive free LGMH once the utility is fully-tested, approved and goes live, please visit and click the 'Early Registration' button at: www.LGMH.com .



About Light Media: Light Media (OTC: LGMH), Global Media Specialist, via its internet, radio, television, print and special events asset platforms, specializes in the marketing and distribution of inspirational music, video, apps (audio, visual, games) and entertainment worldwide. LGMH has been steadily investing and reinvesting in its quest to build a leading, global multi-media conglomerate by delivering to the chosen target market community environments. Light Media is recognized by RBR as one of the Top 25 US-based publicly-traded radio/media companies, and by NYU School of Business as one of the Top 1000 media companies in the world. For more information, please visit: www.LightMediaNetwork.com . To listen to Light Media's flagship radio station franchise "The King," serving Top 10 US Media market of Metro Atlanta, Georgia, please visit: www.1055TheKing.com . For more information, please visit: www.LightMediaNetwork.com ; www.LightMediaHoldings.com ; or www.InvaluableMedia.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Light Media (OTC: "LGMH") and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.