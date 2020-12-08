XPO Logistics Named a Top Diversity Employer

/EIN News/ -- Greenwich, Conn., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been named a 2020 Top Diversity Employer by DiversityJobs.com, a virtual network that connects employers with job seekers of different races, ethnicities, gender identities, ages, physical abilities and life experiences.

Each year, DiversityJobs.com highlights companies that recruit from all diversity groups, enabling the most qualified candidates to rise to the top of their careers. Employers in 22 industries are evaluated on their commitment to a diverse workplace and culture. XPO was named a Top Diversity Employer in Transportation, Logistics and Supply Chain.

LaQuenta Jacobs, chief diversity officer of XPO Logistics, said, "XPO employs nearly 100,000 unique individuals who have great insights about our customers and our business. Our culture is about respecting many different points of view, while operating together as a team. We’re proud to be an employer that celebrates diversity and the value it brings.”

In July, XPO formed a Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Steering Committee to identify areas of focus within the organization. Leaders from across the company’s operations in North America and Europe are engaged in developing a diversity and inclusion agenda for 2021.

