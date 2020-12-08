K92 Mining to Graduate to TSX

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for the listing of its common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”).



The Common Shares will commence trading on the TSX effective as of the open of the market on December 9, 2020. Upon listing on the TSX, the Common Shares will continue to trade under the symbol “KNT”.

In conjunction with listing on the TSX, the Common Shares will be voluntarily delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange effective at the commencement of trading on the TSX.

“This listing on the TSX represents another significant milestone for K92 and its shareholders as we continue with our successful growth story at the Kainantu Mine,” stated John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director of K92. “The TSX is Canada’s premier stock exchange and this move is reflective of the Company's progress and potential. The TSX listing will increase the Company’s visibility, providing access to a broader range of institutional investors and capital markets."

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver from the Kora deposit at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and is in a strong financial position. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA at +1-604-687-7130.

