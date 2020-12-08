2.2 million Canadian seniors on the Guaranteed Income Supplement can now get a free smartphone and subsidized rate plan from TELUS

TELUS launches Mobility for Good for Seniors to help address isolation and wellbeing concerns for vulnerable seniors amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS launched Mobility for Good for Seniors, which provides Canadian seniors receiving the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) access to a free smartphone and subsidized mobility rate plan. Available now, Mobility for Good for Seniors includes a free refurbished smartphone, unlimited nationwide talk and text, and 3GB of data for only $25 per month. Mobility for Good for Seniors will ensure more seniors have access to the technology they need to help address feelings of isolation, manage their mental wellbeing, stay connected to loved ones, enjoy their favourite online games and books, and access important healthcare resources and information.

“At a time when the human connection has never been more important, TELUS remains committed to ensuring all Canadians can stay connected to the people and information that matter the most,” said Darren Entwistle, TELUS President and CEO. “Throughout the pandemic, our globally leading network has enabled Canadians to work and learn remotely, access critical government resources, receive medical support and stay in touch with family and friends. Our country’s seniors have contributed significantly to the fabric of this nation, having built and supported the infrastructure, economy and social services that we enjoy today. Disconcertingly, these same elderly Canadians have been disproportionately impacted throughout the health emergency as many have had to isolate from loved ones and support networks in order to stay safe. Through Mobility for Good for Seniors, we are providing some of our most vulnerable Canadians with access to the vital tools and resources they need to stay safely and meaningfully connected, and in time for the holiday season.”

Across Canada, 2.2 million seniors receive the Guaranteed Income Supplement from the federal government, and are eligible for TELUS Mobility for Good for Seniors. This program is entirely subsidized by TELUS, and comes at no cost to the government or taxpayers. To get set up, program participants are required to provide proof of receiving the GIS benefit and then will receive a unique code. Participants are also encouraged to download the Federal Government’s Covid-19 Alert app to stay updated on critical health information. Additional details and instructions on how to apply are available at telus.com/mobilityforgood .

“This year in particular has demonstrated how critical it is that more older Canadians have access to virtual healthcare options that can help them to stay healthy and safe,” said Dr. Samir Sinha, Director of Geriatrics at Sinai Health System and the University Health Network in Toronto. “TELUS’ Mobility for Good for Seniors will significantly increase access to virtual healthcare technology, such as video conferencing from a smartphone, for older and low-income Canadians who may have previously faced barriers to accessing and affording a smartphone. Beyond being able to better access health services, information and apps, a smartphone can be a critical tool in allowing older Canadians to more safely navigate their communities and help prevent the mental and physical health challenges associated with isolation and loneliness, particularly as more older Canadians are staying home and increasingly avoiding gatherings to protect their health.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic evolved earlier this spring, TELUS donated more than 14,000 free mobile devices and $0 rate plans, valued at $9 million, to hundreds of organizations across the country including long-term care facilities in support of seniors.

TELUS Mobility for Good for Seniors is part of the TELUS Connecting for Good portfolio of programs that gives Canadians in need access to TELUS’ world-leading technology. Additional programs include:

TELUS Internet for Good, offering high speed broadband Internet to qualified low-income families and people living with disabilities for only $9.95 per month;

TELUS Mobility for Good for youth, offering a free smartphone and a fully subsidized 3GB data plan to youth transitioning out of foster care for two years;

TELUS Tech for Good, helping differently abled Canadians facing challenges using smartphones and tablets with assistive technology and training that help them live more independently; and

TELUS Health for Good, enabling TELUS mobile health clinics to bring primary healthcare directly to people in need and living on the streets in urban centres across Canada.

TELUS also empowers Canadians of all ages to stay safe in our digital world with online resources and workshops through TELUS WiseⓇ, which covers topics including protecting your online security, privacy, and reputation, rising above cyberbullying, and using technology responsibly. Seniors advocacy and support organizations are invited to book a free, virtual TELUS Wise Seniors workshop for the seniors they support at telus.com/WiseSeniors . The workshop educates participants on common online scams and threats and provides Internet, smartphone and social media safety tips, helping seniors to stay safe and get the most out of our digital world.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, TELUS has committed $150 million to support Canadians with the services and resources they need. For the latest information about how TELUS gives back visit telus.com/givesback .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $15.3 billion in annual revenue and 15.7 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

