CN Recognized with Prestigious ‘A’ Score for Climate Change

Railroad Demonstrates Continued Environmental Transparency by Disclosing Through CDP

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) has been recognized for leadership in corporate sustainability by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its prestigious ‘A List’ for tackling climate change.



CN was recognized for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy, based on the data reported by the company through CDP’s 2020 climate change questionnaire.

CN is one of a small number of high-performing companies out of 5,800+ that were scored. Through significant demonstrable action on climate, CN is leading on corporate environmental ambition, action and transparency worldwide.

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2020, over 515 investors with over US$106 trillion in assets and 150+ major purchasers with US$4 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP’s platform. Over 9,600 responded – the highest ever.

“We are proud to be recognized by the CDP for the eleventh straight year. Our goal is to conduct our operations with minimal environmental impact while providing cleaner, more sustainable transportation services to our customers. Since 1993, we have reduced our locomotive emission intensity by 40%, avoiding over 46 million tonnes of GHG emissions. CN’s 2020 CDP response outlines our commitment to support the transition to a low carbon future, complementing our on-going discussions with investors and the work we do with our customers on the matter of climate change.”

JJ Ruest, President and chief executive officer at CN



“We extend our congratulations to all the companies on this year’s A List. Taking the lead on environmental transparency and action is one of the most important steps businesses can make, and is even more impressive in this challenging year marked by COVID-19. The scale of the risk to businesses from climate change, deforestation and water insecurity is enormous, and we know the opportunities of action far outweigh the risks of inaction. Leadership from the private sector will create an ‘ambition loop’ for greater government action and ensure that global ambitions for a net zero sustainable economy become a reality. Our A List celebrates those companies who are preparing themselves to excel in the economy of the future by taking action today.”

Paul Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of CDP



The full list of companies that made this year’s CDP A List is available here, along with other publicly available company scores: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores

More information about CN’s CDP response is available online: www.cn.ca/environment.

About the CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Voted number one climate research provider by investors and working with institutional investors with assets of US$106 trillion, we leverage investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. Over 9,600 companies with over 50% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2020. This is in addition to the hundreds of cities, states and regions who have disclosed, making CDP’s platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are driving environmental change. CDP is a founding member of the We Mean Business Coalition. Visit https://cdp.net/en or follow us @CDP to find out more.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the Southern tip of the U.S. through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.