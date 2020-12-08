Free COVID-19 Self-Screening Tool for Businesses

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couch & Associates launched a COVID-19 self-screening tool in October to help organizations maintain a safe environment at their premises. The tool is free for any organization to adopt and utilize for as long as required.



The free package consists of a branded screening site, standardized questions in line with health officials’ latest guidance, and an integration with Google Sheets, a CRM or HR system, for reporting purposes. Advanced routing allows you to tailor the experience between employees and visitors/guests. You can also add multiple locations and custom identifiers for individuals such as their email address or phone number.

Organizations deemed to be essential during the pandemic are primarily adopting the tool, with many businesses yet to reopen their doors. Women’s College Hospital use it to screen every visitor and member of staff that enters the hospital on a daily basis.

“Each day, hundreds of physicians and staff at Women's College Hospital rely on the screening application to ensure the team is staying as safe as possible. WCH has our screening form integrated with external applications to enable follow-up with at-risk individuals.” - Drew Wesley, CIO at Women’s College Hospital.

Women’s College Hospital integrated the screening tool with their Salesforce.com instance to easily manage and report on the process. Taking advantage of the advanced features on offer, they will also be integrating with PPE vending machines. With this integration, staff receive a QR code once they have passed the self-screening, which is used to activate vending machines that dispense the appropriate PPE.

A second Canadian hospital is in the process of implementing the tool, integrating it with Salesforce.com and adding a French language version to the standard English version.

While the free tool meets standard screening requirements and bylaws that have been implemented in various regions, advanced features and custom integrations are available at a flat rate. Contact Couch & Associates to discuss out-of-box and custom advanced features.

Self-Screening Tool

Couch & Associates design and deliver innovative solutions to the most complex digital challenges for the world’s biggest brands. The Couch & Associates model combines strategic advisory services, marketing technology expertise and software development capabilities to help clients improve performance through unique approaches tailored to their environments.

Media contact:

James Ellis

Marketing Coordinator

Couch & Associates

jellis@couch-associates.com

1 877 837 9477

https://couch.associates/





