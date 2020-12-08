Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,023 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,277 in the last 365 days.

BioMed X Institute Completes First Research Project in Neuroscience with Boehringer Ingelheim

BioMed X logo v3

  • Research Team BMP (Brain Microcircuits in Psychiatric Diseases) uncovered alterations in astrocyte metabolism as a major hallmark of depression
  • The completion of this project marks another milestone in the successful partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim

HEIDELBERG, Germany, December 08, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- German independent research institute BioMed X announces today the successful completion of its first joint research project with Boehringer Ingelheim in the fields of neuroscience. The results of the project are transferred to Boehringer Ingelheim for further development.

The project was launched together with Boehringer Ingelheim in 2016 as a global call for research proposals using BioMed X Institute’s crowdsourcing platform. Led by Dr. Michał Ślęzak, team BMP uncovered the contribution of astrocytes, a subtype of glial cells, to molecular phenotypes in depression. Using state-of-the-art genetic approaches and imaging methods, the team has provided a comprehensive insight into defective neuro-glia interactions and their consequences for neurotransmitter homeostasis. This work has led to the identification of molecular components regulating crucial processes impaired in depression. The team has validated candidate genes in several biological systems, and as a key achievement, proposes novel glial-specific drug targets for therapy of depression.

Dr. Christian Tidona, Managing Director & Founder of the BioMed X Institute: “This is the second successfully completed project with Boehringer Ingelheim and our first one in the field of psychiatric diseases. Our ongoing partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim is a bright example for sustainable translational research at the interface between academia and industry resulting in solid new impulses for pharmaceutical research and development.”

 

About BioMed X BioMed X is an independent research institute located on the campus of the University of Heidelberg in Germany. Together with our partners, we identify big biomedical research challenges and provide creative solutions by combining global crowdsourcing with local incubation of the world’s brightest early-career research talents. Each of the highly diverse research teams at BioMed X has access to state-of-the-art research infrastructure and is continuously guided by experienced mentors from academia and industry. At BioMed X, we combine the best of two worlds – academia and industry – and enable breakthrough innovation by making biomedical research more efficient, more agile, and more fun.

 

Contact

BioMed X GmbH Bettina Rohmann-Lawrenz br@bio.mx +49 151 20 19 29 86

 

Keywords: Astrocytes; Depression; Neuroglia; Neurotransmitter Agents; Neurosciences; Neurology; Brain; Homeostasis; Mental Disorders; Phenotype; Crowdsourcing; Biomedical Research; Drug Discovery; Academies and Institutes; Homeostasis

 

Published by B3C newswire

You just read:

BioMed X Institute Completes First Research Project in Neuroscience with Boehringer Ingelheim

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.