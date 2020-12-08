Firefly Games teams up with Apple Arcade to release Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes is the latest Apple Arcade game to be featured in the Today Tab as Game of the Day on the App Store. It features a unique blend of classic pinball meets tower defense to deliver a game like no other - available exclusively on Apple Arcade. Select a Hero, then hop aboard a massive Pinball Ballista to explore a constantly changing world - blasting waves of adorkable zombies as you play through hundreds of challenging pinball levels. The game changes each time you play, so you can play again and again to collect all of the heroes, try dozens of skill combinations, defeat all of the zombie bosses, and become a Pinball Hero!



A game developed entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biggest challenge for Firefly Games was that this entire game was made during the global pandemic, most of it by people working from their homes during quarantine. Coordinating across three studios (Apple Inc. in Cupertino, Firefly Games in Los Angeles, and the co-development partner Zing Games in Chicago) was already a big job for the production staff even before the work from home orders were issued. Thankfully, the team have built careers working with overseas teams dispersed across the globe. This meant that when it came time to pivot to all remote work the production crew knew what to do to keep the communication going and keep the team connected to the project while working from home. The key to the successful launch of Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes was communication across companies, teams, departments, and people on an individual level.

Firefly Games

Firefly Games was founded in January of 2015 on the idea that the mobile gaming future is global and highly community driven. Since establishment, they have worked with leading mobile game developers and have partnered with major production film studios on projects for world-renowned intellectual properties (IP) on creating the perfect game for beloved IP. Firefly Games aims to bring the best games to your mobile devices.

Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes officially launched on December 4th exclusively on Apple Arcade. Subscribe to Apple Arcade and start playing it today! Become the next Pinball Hero!

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30b48145-7b1c-4ae9-86c1-7ef2cb44b4f6

Contact: Michael Zhang michael.zhang@fireflygames.com